Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry reportedly have an important new hire at Archewell By Zach Harper, with files from Heather Cichowski

Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry have reportedly hired a head of scripted television for Archewell Productions, and the important new role will involve working on their Netflix series.

Nishika Kumble was chosen for the role, according to The Hollywood Reporter. She has plenty of experience in and around Hollywood, having worked on shows such as Fargo, Legion and Centerpiece.

The Sussexes signed a multiyear deal with the streaming giant in September 2020, which will see them produce an array of content, including documentaries, docs-series, feature films, scripted shows and children's programming.

Meghan and Harry have already announced two Netflix series as part of the deal: Pearl and Heart of Invictus.

"Our focus will be on creating content that informs, but also gives hope," Harry and Meghan said in a statement at the time. "As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us."

Harry's Heart of Invictus (which is the project's working title) will follow a group of athletes as they prepare for the 2022 Invictus Games, which will take place in The Hague. It's not known when it will be released yet.

"Since the very first Invictus Games back in 2014, we knew that each competitor would contribute their own exceptional way to a mosaic of resilience, determination and resolve," Harry said in a statement when the series was announced in April.

"This series will give communities around the world a window into the moving and uplifting stories of these competitors on their path to the Netherlands next year.

"As Archewell Productions' first series with Netflix, in partnership with the Invictus Games Foundation, I couldn't be more excited for the journey ahead or prouder of the Invictus community for continuously inspiring global healing, human potential and continued service."

Harry will be executive producer on the series along with Orlando von Einsiedel and Joanna Natasegara. He will appear on camera throughout the series, which aims to give viewers an insider's glimpse into the importance of the games.

David Furnish and others. It focuses on the heroic adventures of a 12-year-old girl who is inspired by influential women from history.

"Like many girls her age, our heroine Pearl is on a journey of self-discovery as she tries to overcome life's daily challenges," Meghan said in a statement when the show was announced in July. "I'm thrilled that Archewell Productions, partnered with the powerhouse platform of Netflix, and these incredible producers, will together bring you this new animated series, which celebrates extraordinary women throughout history.

"David Furnish and I have been eager to bring this special series to light, and I am delighted we are able to announce it today.”

No release date was given for the animated series.

Congrats to Nishika for landing this amazing role! We can't wait to watch the Sussexes' series.