Hello! Canada readers' top name choices for ​Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's royal baby revealed

Last week, we asked HELLO! Canada readers to vote for their top royal baby name picks for Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's first child together.

The couple are expecting their bundle of joy in the autumn of 2021, and confirmed the happy news on May 19 in a statement from Buckingham Palace. The baby will be here before we know it, and bookies and royals fans have had some clear favourite names since it was revealed the elder Princess of York was pregnant. So, we wanted you to have your say.

There are some clear favourite names. For boys, Philip is the top choice with more than 27 per cent of the vote. The sentimental option has been a popular name for the last few royal babies because it pays tribute to Beatrice's late grandfather, Prince Philip.

The Princess of York was thought to be very close to the Duke of Edinburgh before he passed away at the age of 99 on April 9. Philip and the Queen were able to attend Edo and Beatrice's scaled-down July 2020 wedding.

Even if Bea and Edoardo do not select Philip as a first name for their baby, it's likely they would pay tribute to the late Duke of Edinburgh in some way, like many members of the Royal Family have done lately. Beatrice's younger sister Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank welcomed a baby boy on Feb. 9 named August Philip Hawke Brooksbank.

Zara and Mike Tindall's third child was also given the middle name of Philip, which nods to Zara's grandfather, as well as Mike's father. His full name is Lucas Philip Tindall, and he was born on March 21.

The second most popular boy's name was Alessandro, which took 15 per cent of votes. The moniker is a beautiful nod to Edoardo's Italian heritage. Additionally, it would honour his father, Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi.

In third place was another classic Italian name, Marco, which had 12.5 per cent of votes, followed closely by Alexander with 10.9. Interestingly, Alexander is a different version of Alessandro.

In terms of girls' names, the top pick is Alice, with just under 25 per cent of votes going to it. Alice has long shown up in bookies' predictions for royal babies' names, yet it hasn't been chosen recently. It would be another name that would honour Philip. The Duke of Edinburgh's mother was Princess Alice of Battenberg. The name Alice was also a top contender for Eugenie and Jack's firstborn.

Speaking of Victoria, it was the second most popular royal baby name. The moniker took 17 per cent of all votes. The royal connections are obvious, and it is also a traditional name. Additionally, it would be an interesting pick because royals fans have often remarked how Beatrice resembles the long-reigning queen.

After Alice and Victoria, Alexandra came third with just under 15 per cent of votes. The name has royal connections, including from the Queen's cousin, Princess Alexandra, The Honourable Lady Ogilvy, and it is the female version of Alexander.

Elizabeth was just behind with 13.7 of votes cast. The moniker would naturally be a beautiful tribute to Her Majesty. Beatrice's cousin Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan honoured the Queen with newborn daughter Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor's name. Lilibet was the monarch's childhood nickname.

We cannot wait to see what name Princess Beatrice and Edoardo will pick for their bundle of joy!