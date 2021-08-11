Prince Christian of Denmark poses for new photo with parents as he begins studies at new school By Heather Cichowski

It's that time of year again! Like many others, royal kids from around the world are embarking on or heading back to their studies.

This includes Prince Christian of Denmark. The 15-year-old has started at a new school, Herlufsholm Boarding and Day School of South Copenhagen, this academic year. To celebrate the big occasion, the Danish royal family released three striking portraits of the teenager in his new school uniform.

The images were shared on the Det Danske Kongehus website and Instagram on Aug. 10.

"His Royal Highness Prince Christian today moved into Herlufsholm's food and diet department in Næstved," read the message on Instagram, translated from Danish.

"Tomorrow the Prince starts in high school, and today was spent adjusting to the new surroundings and meeting the new schoolmates."

The message on the website detailed the release of the official photographs and expressed hope that Prince Christian's privacy would be respected as he embarks on his studies.

"It is the wish of the Royal House that the media will respect that Prince Christian's high school years will take place as privately as possible," ended the message.

The first image showed Prince Christian looking dapper in his uniform, consisting of a navy blue jacket with school crest and matching trousers rounded out with a pale blue button-down and striped tie. He was pictured on Aug. 10 inside the school surrounded by statues in a hallway painted with deep red walls. The day was meant to be for adjusting to his new surroundings and meeting with his classmates.





The second image was taken on Prince Christian's official first day of school, Aug. 11. He stood outside on the campus in his uniform. The teenage royal looked into the distance.

The final image captured Christian with his parents, Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary. The trio beamed at the camera as they stood on what appeared to be on the beautiful campus. Mary and Frederik look so proud of their son. The Crown Princess wore a navy and white patterned dress for the photocall and hoop earrings.

It was wonderful to see Frederik again because the royal was forced to miss attending the Tokyo 2020 Olympics due to exposure to the coronavirus.

Herlufsholm was founded in 1565 as a boarding school for Danish nobility. It's the only school in Denmark with a compulsory uniform, according to HELLO! UK. The private day and boarding school is located about 80 km south of Copenhagen by the River Suså in Næstved. The campus is on the site of a former 12th century Benedictine monastery.

Approximately 600 students attend Herlufsholm and their curriculum is about "embracing[i the whole human being, enabling them to lead and take responsibility" with local and global opportunities as well as charity, activities, awards, conferences, talent development and exchanges. Prince Christian's cousin, Prince Nikolai, previously attended the institution.

MORE: Prince Christian of Denmark tests positive for COVID-19



Christian previously attended the school of Tranegårdskolen in Hellerup. In December, it was revealed in a statement from the Danish royals that the young prince had tested positive for COVID-19 followed by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus at his then-school. He isolated at Frederik VIII's Palace in Amalienborg and had not been in contact with other members of the Danish royal family, including his younger siblings, Princess Isabella, 14, and twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, 10.

Best of luck on your studies, Prince Christian!