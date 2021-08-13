Lady Kitty Spencer shares new behind-the-scenes photo of bridal gown for a special reason By Heather Cichowski, with files from Zach Harper

Lady Kitty Spencer wed Michael Lewis at the Villa Aldobrandini in Rome in a spectacular wedding complete with six different bridal looks from Dolce & Gabbana. Princess Diana's niece shared a new behind-the-scenes photo of one of the gorgeous gowns for a special reason.

On Aug. 13, Kitty uploaded a post in celebration of fashion designer Domenico Dolce's 63rd birthday. The accompanying image showed the Italian fashion designer and Kitty from what appeared to be a fitting for her wedding.

"Happy happy birthday to the man who makes dreams come true and brings fairytales to life Domenico Dolce," Lady Kitty wrote, interspersing heart emojis throughout her dear message.

The 30-year-old went on, "Thank you for another year of friendship: for our laughter, brainstorming sessions, your brilliant stories and your guidance.

"You are always right and it is my privilege to be guided by your wisdom and vision. I love you."

The photo captured Kitty in a strapless ruched dress with intricate floral embroidery with Domenico behind her. They appear to be in conversation, likely about details of the dress, as members of the atelier work around the pair.

Kitty may have uploaded the image in black and white, but it is apparent it is her "Cinderella dress" she donned for her and Michael's wedding welcome dinner. The beautiful bride and Dolce & Gabbana previously shared images of the Alto Moda gown, which is actually blue with pink embroidery.

"The Cinderella Dress with the most exquisite #AltaGioielleria for our Wedding Welcome Dinner," Lady Kitty said of the bridal gown and coordinating jewels, in the image captured by photographer German Larkin.

Dolce & Gabbana provided further details of the blue bridal look, revealing it was an illusion baby blue tulle gown embroidered with cross-stitched flowers and there was also a matching cape. The translucent bodice hinted at the boned structure underneath.

The Italian fashion house already shared insight behind Kitty's six Alto Moda wedding outfits. Domenico detailed how they were inspired by Kitty's English heritage and her "love for Italy."

Lady Kitty and Michael wed over a spectacular wedding weekend in Rome on July 25. The nuptials were attended by many of the model's friends and family, including singers Pixie Lott and Ellie Goulding, Viscountess Emma Weymouth, Canadian Sabrina Elba (who is married to Idris Elba) and Maye Musk, to name a few.

Kitty's twin sisters, Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer, were members of the bridal party and her brothers Louis Spencer, Viscount Althorp and Samuel Aitken, helped walk her down the aisle.