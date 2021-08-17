When is the royal baby coming? Princess Beatrice hints at due date of first child By Heather Cichowski

Princess Beatrice hinted at the due date of her first child she is expecting with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a moving interview with HELLO! UK. During the insightful conversation, the 33-year-old appeared to indicate that she is due around October.

The elder Princess of York spoke virtually to HELLO!UK earlier this month in connection with her role as patron of the Helen Arkell Dyslexia Charity. During the conversation with guest editor, author and presenter Giovanna Fletcher for the Back to School digital issue, Beatrice spoke about her experiences with dyslexia and also revealed Edo has it, too.

Dyslexia is classified as a learning disorder that can take on a few different forms. It affects the areas of the brain that process language, which typically leads to reading and spelling issues as well as potential struggles with decoding language and speech sounds. The symptoms can range from mild to severe, and the Helen Arkell Dyslexia Charity points out no two people with dyslexia are the same.

When talking about whether their little one could potentially have dyslexia, too, Beatrice appeared to offer further insight on her due date.

"My husband's also dyslexic so we'll see whether we're having this conversation in a couple of months' time with a new baby in the house, but I really see it as a gift," she said.

It was confirmed Bea and Edo were expecting their bundle of joy in the autumn of 2021 in a statement shared by Buckingham Palace on May 19. The announcement did not share any further specifics.

MORE: Hello! Canada readers' top name choices for Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's royal baby revealed

In July 2021, Princess Beatrice showed off her burgeoning baby bump at her first major royal engagement when she stepped out to Wimbledon with Edoardo.

It is still not known whether Beatrice and Edo are having a boy or a girl. The are a few popular names in the running with the bookies and royals fans. In a recent poll of HELLO! Canada readers, they voted Philip and Alessandro as the top boy names and Alice and Victoria for a girl. All of the names have sweet connections to the couple's family. Philip is in tribute to Beatrice's late grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh, while Alessandro nods to Edoardo's father, Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi.

Alice has long been an extremely popular royal baby name pick because it pays tribute to Prince Philip's mother, Princess Alice of Battenberg. And Victoria connects with Queen Victoria, who many think Beatrice resembles.