Duchess Kate celebrates World Photography Day with incredible photos from Hold Still's youngest finalists By Heather Cichowski

Aug. 19 is World Photography Day, and avid shutterbug Duchess Kate marked the occasion by sharing some of the spectacular work from Hold Still's youngest finalists.

Taking to Instagram, the @dukeandduchessofcambridge account shared a selection of the youths' photos from Hold Still, was a collaboration with Kate's patronage the National Portrait Gallery, that focused on delving into people's experiences with the coronavirus pandemic.

"Photography has an amazing ability to create a lasting record of what we have all experienced and are experiencing," the post began. "That’s why this #WorldPhotographyDay we wanted to celebrate the youth of the #HoldStill2020 photography project and share the images from the ten youngest finalists."

"There is so much talent, creativity and curiosity displayed in each and every one. "Thank you to the @NationalPortraitGallery for being the home and archive of all these incredible stories."

It is clear there are so many talented young photographers who participated in Hold Still, and their passion for photography is just as strong as the Duchess of Cambridge's!

The mom of three used her love of photography to bring people together and have them share their personal stories of COVID-19 via Hold Still. Out of thousands of entries from residents of the U.K., 100 finalists were chosen. Their work appears in the Hold Still: A Portrait of Our Nation in 2020 book and was also on display around the U.K. in a series of billboards.

Proceeds from the book, which was released on May 7, are being divided between British mental health organization Mind and the National Portrait Gallery. It can still be purchased through the National Portrait Gallery Shop for £24.95 (approximately $43.60).

Royals fans got to hear more about the stories behind the photographs when Kate shared a number of calls she conducted with finalists on her and Prince William's YouTube channel.

We couldn't think of a more perfect way for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to celebrate World Photography Day, which is all about encouraging people to pursue the medium as a hobby, or even career, and to champion young talent.