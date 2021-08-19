The 2021 Chelsea Flower Show will be available to watch on BritBox By Heather Cichowski

The Chelsea Flower Show, one of the Royal Family's favourite events, is back for 2021. The annual gardening event is taking place from Sept. 21 to 26. Those who aren't able to get to London and secure a ticket for the flower show will still be able to enjoy it because it's coming to BritBox!

The streaming platform shared the exciting news on Aug. 19, confirming exclusive content from the Chelsea Flower Show will be able on the subscription streaming service. BritBox will air live coverage at 3:00 PM ET daily from Sept. 21 to Sept. 25.

"Considered the greatest of its kind, the RHS Chelsea Flower Show transforms the Royal Hospital Chelsea grounds into fabulous floral displays attracting 168,000 visitors annually," a press release reads.

"The event has captured the imagination of world-renowned florists, designers, growers and gardeners at the same location since 1913."

To go along with its RHS Chelsea Flower Show coverage, BritBox has an array of gardening shows, including The Great Chelsea Challenge, Instant Gardener, Gardeners’ World and The Beechgrove Garden. Similarly, the streaming service offered live coverage of the RHS Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival and the RHS Flower Show Tatton Park in July.

BritBox is available for $8.99 per month or $89.99 per year — after an introductory free trial period. It has the largest collection of British TV in Canada and the U.S., and is created by BBC Studios and ITV.

The 2020 Chelsea Flower Show was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic and an alternative digital event happened. The 2021 Chelsea Flower Show was postponed from its typical May date to the autumn because of the pandemic and lockdown measures. This marks the first time in the show's lengthy history that it will be held in September.

The 2021 Chelsea Flower Show will honour front-line workers and those who have worked tirelessly during the pandemic to keep everyone safe. These will include tributes to the National Health Service (NHS) and nurses with “The Florence Nightingale Garden – A Celebration of Modern Day Nursing” and “Finding Our Way – An NHS Tribute Garden” by award-winning designers Robert Myers and Naomi Ferrett-Cohen .

This year's show will also champion the positive impacts of gardening on physical and mental health. Since the event is in September, it will also highlight the blooms of the season, including "salvias, asters, dahlias, grasses, fruits and vegetables," the Royal Horticultural Society previously revealed.

It is not known whether the Royal Family will step out to the highly anticipated gardening event, though they've attended often in. Duchess Kate, Prince William and the Queen were last seen at the 2019 Chelsea Flower show when the duchess debuted her Back to Nature garden.

Last year, a never-been-seen-before photo of Kate in the garden was shared for what would have been the Chelsea Flower Show.