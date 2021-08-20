Royal events and storylines we could see in season 5 of 'The Crown'

<strong>By Heather Cichowski</strong> <p><a href=/tags/0/the-crown><strong><em>The Crown</em></strong></a> has viewers very excited for season five after <a href=/tags/0/netflix><strong>Netflix</strong></a> dropped the <a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/celebrities/02021081761161/the-crown-shares-first-look-dominic-west-prince-charles-elizabeth-debicki-princess-diana-photos/"><strong>first photos</strong></a> of the new <a href=/tags/0/prince-charles><strong>Prince Charles</strong></a> and <a href=/tags/0/princess-diana><strong>Princess Diana</strong></a> (played by <a href=/tags/0/dominic-west><strong>Dominic West</strong></a> and <a href=/tags/0/elizabeth-debicki><strong>Elizabeth Debicki</strong></a>, respectively). <p>The forthcoming season of the acclaimed, award-winning show has an entirely new cast, which also includes <a href=/tags/0/imelda-staunton><strong>Imelda Staunton</strong></a> as <a href=/tags/0/queen-elizabeth-ii><strong>the Queen</strong></a>, <a href=/tags/0/jonathan-pryce><strong>Jonathan Pryce</strong></a> as <a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/tags/0/prince-philip"><strong>Prince Philip</strong></a> and <a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/tags/0/lesley-manville"><strong>Lesley Manville</strong></a> as <strong><a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/tags/0/princess-margaret">Princess Margaret</a></strong>, and the show is said to cover the <a href=/tags/0/british-royals><strong>Royal Family</strong></a>'s lives in the early 1990s. That leaves many possible storylines for this new season. <P>The plot of <em>The Crown</em>'s fifth season is naturally being kept mostly under wraps, but there are some major historical events that we are likely to see when the show drops. (No official release date has been given as of this writing, but it is expected in 2022). <p><strong>Scroll through the gallery (or click through if you're on desktop) to see the royal moments that we could see on the fifth season of <em>The Crown</em>.</strong> <p>Photo: &copy; Anwar Hussein/Getty Images
<h2>John Major as Prime Minister, 1990-1997</h2> <p><em>The Crown</em> often focuses on the relationship between Her Majesty and U.K. prime ministers of the past. The series has cast <a href=/tags/0/jonny-lee-miller><strong>Jonny Lee Miller</strong></a> as <strong>John Major</strong>, Leader of the Conservative Party, who served from 1990 to 1997. So it's certain the new season will look at his time in office. <p>Photo: &copy; David Levenson/Getty Images
<h2>Charles, Diana, William and Harry in Canada, 1991</h2> <p>It would be wonderful to see the Netflix series highlight the young family's week-long royal tour in Canada from October 1991. <p>The People's Princess, Prince of Wales, <a href=/tags/0/prince-william><strong>Prince William</strong></a> and <a href=/tags/0/prince-harry><strong>Prince Harry</strong></a> arrived on the <em>Royal Yacht Britannica</em> (pictured). They spent time in Toronto and took in the splendour of Niagara Falls on the <em>Maid of the Mist</em>. <p>The young royals even wore Canadian tuxedos during their visit and had a memorable reunion with their mother where they all embraced for the cameras onboard the royal yacht. <p>So, there would be plenty of sweet moments the series could highlight. <p>Photo: &copy; Kent Gavin/Mirrorpix/Getty Images
<h2>The Queen's Ruby Jubilee, 1992</h2> <p>With Her Majesty set to celebrate her <a href=/tags/0/platinum-jubilee><strong>Platinum Jubilee</strong></a> in 2022, it only seems right that <em>The Crown</em> would touch on the monarch's Ruby Jubilee, which commemorated 40 years since she ascended the throne. <p>The celebrations were not as grand as some jubilees, with there being no public celebrations and no official engagements related to it. <p>But it would be brilliant milestone to see on <em>The Crown</em>. The Queen's Ruby Jubilee also has links to her <em>annus horribilis</em>, or horrible year (see next slide). <p>The monarch is pictured arriving at the Guildhall in London on Nov. 24, 1992 for a luncheon hosted by the Corporation of London to mark her 40 years on the throne. <p>Photo: &copy; Martin Keene - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images
<h2>Windsor Castle Fire, 1992</h2> <p>The Queen went through a very difficult 1992. One of the devastating events of that year was when a fire broke out at <a href=/tags/0/windsor-castle><strong>Windsor Castle</strong></a>. <p>Her Majesty's Windsor home was heavily damaged after a spotlight pressed against a curtain started the fire. <p>Photos captured the smoke and flames along with the fire crews working to stop the blaze. The royal residence needed extensive repairs, and has since been restored to its glory. <P>There are events related to the fire so it seems probable it will feature in the television show. <p>Photo: &copy; Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images
<h2>The Queen's Guildhall speech, 1992</h2> <p>It would be remiss if the Netflix royals show did not feature the Queen's famous <em>annus horribilis</em> speech. <p>It's likely the fifth season will involve many events related to it, including the breakups of Diana and Prince Charles, <strong>Prince Andrew</strong> and <a href=/tags/0/sarah-ferguson><strong>Sarah Ferguson</strong></a>, and <a href=/tags/0/princess-anne><strong>Princess Anne</strong></a>'s divorce from her first husband <a href=/tags/0/mark-phillips><strong>Mark Phillips</strong></a>, along with the Windsor Castle fire. <p>The monarch famously said of the year: "1992 is not a year on which I shall look back with undiluted pleasure. In the words of one of my more sympathetic correspondents, it has turned out to be an 'annus horribilis.'" <p>Photo: &copy; Anwar Hussein/Getty Images
<h2>Diana visits Mother Theresa's Hospice in India, 1992</h2> <p>Diana's charity work was such an integral part of her life, so it will no doubt feature in some form on series five of <em>The Crown</em>. <p>Memorable moments from the 1990s include when the People's Princess visited <strong>Mother Theresa</strong>'s hospice in Calcutta in February 1992 (pictured). The two women would later meet and would have a special relationship, so that could feature. <p>During Diana's trip to India, she also visited the Taj Mahal, and photos of that moment are iconic, making it another possible plotline. <p>Photo: &copy; Jayne Fincher/Getty Images
<h2>Princess Anne and Timothy Laurence's Wedding, 1992</h2> <p>Viewers of <em>The Crown</em> have been hungry for more wedding content so the Princes Royal's marriage to <a href=/tags/0/timothy-laurence><strong>Timothy Laurence</strong></a> would be perfect. <p>Anne and Timothy wed at Crathie Kirk in Aberdeenshire on Dec. 12, 1992. It was Anne's second wedding and a more low-key event than her first. The nuptials would still make for great television viewing and another chance to see a beautiful wedding gown from the costume department. <p>Photo: &copy; EPA/AFP via Getty Images
<h2>Princess Margaret's health scares</h2> <p><em>The Crown</em> has always had a dedicated storyline for the Queen's sister so Margaret's 1993 battle with pneumonia could be part of the new season. She was hospitalized with the health complication that year. <p>The 1990s were a difficult time for Margaret because she had a number of health setbacks. Things started with a cancer scare in 1985, when part of her lung had to be removed due to her years of smoking. <p>In 1992, the princess was forced to cancel a number of engagements due to ill health. <p>Photo: &copy; Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images
<h2>Buckingham Palace opens to the public, 1993</h2> <p>Following the terrible fire at Windsor Castle, Buckingham Palace was opened to the public, which would help pay for the costs of the extensive damage from the blaze. <p>The milestone moment happened in August 1993, and people lined the streets and outside of the London palace to be the first inside. <p><em>The Crown</em> is focused on how the monarchy has changed over the years, specifically modernization, making this a perfect historical moment to highlight. <p>Photo: &copy; Mathieu Polak/Sygma via Getty Images
<h2>Her Majesty visits South Africa, 1995</h2> <p>In March 1995, the Queen visited South Africa, marking the first time a member of the Royal Family had visited in almost 50 years. <p>She and <a href=/tags/0/prince-philip><strong>Prince Philip</strong></a> were guests of then-South African President <a href=/tags/0/nelson-mandela><strong>Nelson Mandela</strong></a> (seen together here in Cape Town). <p>Her Majesty had visited South Africa when she was a princess, along with sister Margaret, and their parents the <a href=/tags/0/queen-mother><strong>Queen Mother</strong></a> and <a href=/tags/0/king-george-vi><strong>King George VI</strong></a> in 1947. <p>Royal tours are always popular on the television show and there would be a potential opportunity to flashback to the earlier tour. <p>Photo: &copy; Anwar Hussein/Getty Images
<h2>Prince William attends Eton, 1995</h2> <p>As the next generation of young royals gets older in <em>The Crown</em> viewers could see Prince William attending the boarding school for boys. It was a big moment not just in his life but for the Royal Family, because the prince was the first senior royal to attend the boarding school when he went in September 1995 (pictured with fellow pupils on his first day). <p>The series previously captured <a href=/tags/0/prince-charles><strong>Prince Charles</strong></a> attending Gordonstoun in Scotland. <p>Photo: &copy; Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images
<h2>Tony Blair as Prime Minister, 1997</h2> <p>Viewers can expect to see <strong>Tony Blair</strong> on the final seasons of <em>The Crown</em>. He came into power in 1997 under Labour. <p><a href="https://www.telegraph.co.uk/tv/0/andrew-scott-tony-blair-crown-could-prove-politicians-redemption/" target="_blank">Casting rumours</a> from April 2021 have suggested that <a href=/tags/0/andrew-scott><strong>Andrew Scott</strong></a> of <em>Fleabag</em> fame has been approached for the role. <p>Her Majesty is pictured shaking hands with the Labour leader outside the Thorn EMI factory at Spennymoo, County Durham in October 1995. <p>Photo: &copy; John Stillwell - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images
<h2>Princess Diana Visits South Africa, 1997</h2> <p>The People's Princess also visited South Africa and had the chance to meet Nelson Mandela (pictured) at his home. It would be interesting to see Diana, as well as the Queen's visit, depicted on the forthcoming series. <p>Diana visited South Africa in March 1997, to see her brother, <a href=/tags/0/charles-spencer><strong>Charles Spencer</strong></a>, and undertook a few public engagements during her time there. <p>Photo: &copy; Anna Zieminski/AFP/Getty Images
<h2>Brit Pop and Meeting the Spice Girls, 1997</h2> <p>Seeing popular culture merge with the royals always makes for fun viewing while watching <em>The Crown</em>. <p>Brit Pop was an iconic part of the 1990s so it would be fun to see the influence of it on the show. Who could forget Prince Charles meeting the <a href=/tags/0/spice-girls><strong>Spice Girls</strong></a> in May 1997 at the Manchester Opera House for a royal gala performance in celebration of the 21st anniversary of the Prince's Trust Charity? <p>Young Prince William and Prince Harry also got to meet the band, which could be another fun TV moment to recreate. <p>Photo: &copy; Tim Graham Picture Library/Getty Images
<h2>Princess Diana’s Visit to Angola, 1997</h2> <p>Another iconic image of the People's Princess is of her walking through a path The HALO Trust had cleared of landmines in Huambo, Angola in January 1997. <p>Her walk through the cleared area has been credited with helping an international treaty against landmines pass that year. <p>The city went on to name a hospital after the princess and royals, including Prince Harry, have since followed in her very footsteps on the path, making it a poignant moment to look at. <p>Photo: &copy; Anwar Hussein/WireImage
<h2>Princess Diana's Death, 1997</h2> <p>The death of Diana, Princess of Wales will undoubtedly be incorporated into <em>The Crown</em>, and associated events. It could serve as the end to the fifth series. <p>The mother of two was tragically killed in a car accident in Paris on Aug. 31, 1997, along with her then-partner <strong>Dodi Al Fayed</strong>, following a chase in a tunnel by paparazzi. <p>Prince Philip, Prince William, Diana's brother <a href=/tags/0/charles-spencer><strong>Charles Spencer</strong></a>, Prince Harry and Prince Charles are pictured at Diana's funeral. <p>Photo: &copy; Anwar Hussein/WireImage
