Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway tests positive for COVID-19 By Zach Harper, with files from Danielle Stacey

Princess Ingrid Alexandra, Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit's daughter, has tested positive for COVID-19, the palace has said in a statement.

The 17-year-old, who is second in line to the throne, is isolating at Skaugum, Haakon and Mette-Marit's official residence near the capital of Oslo. Both of Ingrid Alexandra's parents and Prince Sverre Magnus, her 15-year-old brother, were also tested for COVID-19 and found to be negative.

As a result, the Norwegian royal family has been forced to make some changes to their schedule. Haakon postponed a visit he was to make on Aug. 23 along with his helping launch the Royal Yacht Norge. He and Mette-Marit were also due to take part in the 20th anniversary celebrations for the Crown Prince Couple's Foundation on Aug. 25 and have cancelled their appearance.

Ingrid has been attending Elvebakken Upper Secondary School in Oslo since last fall and is set to resume her studies there this autumn.

Several royals have had brushes with COVID-19 or contracted it since the coronavirus pandemic began. Prince Albert of Monaco and Prince Charles both recovered from the illness in March 2020. Prince William was reported to have contracted it just after Charles, while Princess Michael of Kent had it in November 2020. Prince Christian of Denmark tested positive for the virus last December, while Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia of Sweden also had it earlier this year, as did Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden.

Last month, Duchess Kate had to self-isolate after she had contact with a person who later tested positive for COVID-19.

We wish Princess Ingrid Alexandra a quick recovery.