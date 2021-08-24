Lady Kitty Spencer looks exquisite in Dolce & Gabbana dress at friend Lady Jemima Herbert's wedding By Heather Cichowski

Lady Kitty Spencer had a chance to wear her wedding dress designer, Dolce & Gabbana, when the newlywed stepped out to the nuptials of friend Lady Jemima Herbert to Hugo Davies on the weekend of Aug. 20.



Princess Diana's niece shared photos to Instagram Stories on Aug. 23 of Jemima and Hugo's wedding. These included snaps of Kitty getting ready for the big day with her glam squad.

The first photo showed Lady Kitty looking lovely in a pale blue lace dress from the Italian designers topped with a white Philip Treacy fascinator as she finished her pre-wedding glam at Neville Hair and Beauty.

The newlywed shared behind-the-scenes snaps of the wedding service of Hugo and Jemima. In one photo, Kitty is seen beaming next to the newlyweds at Wilton House, Jemima's family seat in Wiltshire.

Jemima is the daughter of late 17th Earl of Pembroke and Miranda, Dowager Countess of Pembroke. She and Hugo, an insurance broker, announced their engagement in January 2019 and were finally able to tie the knot this August after cancelling their nuptials twice due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Lady Jemima was a radiant bride in her family's tiara, the Pembroke tiara, and a timeless long-sleeved white wedding gown with cut-out back. The gorgeous design featured floral embroidery at the waist and on the reverse, and coordinated with her tulle veil. Jemima posted photos of her bridal look and the nuptials on her Instagram. She called it, "Best day of my life."

For the reception, many people changed into different outfits, including Kitty. She showcased a marigold yellow dress with an asymmetrical neckline. The model rounded out the look with a bronze Dolce & Gabbana bag.

Jemima also opted for a party outfit with a one-strap neckline as well as ruffled details.

It was no doubt a very special moment for Kitty to see Jemima wed because the two have been friends for several years. Lady Kitty previously shared photos from her pal's Legally Blonde-themed hen party from July 2021, which took place before Kitty's wedding.

Kitty was dressed to fit the theme in a pink dress from Dolce & Gabbana.

"When one of your favourite people in the world has a Legally Blonde-themed bachelorette party (swipe right to see how I was born ready and very eager for this theme thanks to @dolcegabbana)!" Kitty penned on Instagram at the time.

The 30-year-old added, "Cannot wait to watch you get married Jemimz."

Jemima's wedding to Hugo likely brings back memories of Kitty's own wedding. The Dolce & Gabbana ambassador wed Michael Lewis at the Villa Aldobrandini in Rome in a spectacular wedding complete with six different bridal looks.