Princess Charlene reunites with Prince Albert and twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella in South Africa

It was a very sweet reunion for Princess Charlene after she was finally able to reunite with her family in South Africa after months of not being away from them. This week, the mom of two took to Instagram to share adorable photos of her time with husband Prince Albert and their six-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella.

The Monaco royals have not been able to be all together since May after Charlene went to South Africa to raise awareness about rhino poaching. Unfortunately, the mother of two came down with an ear, nose and throat (ENT) infection and it has left her unable to travel back to Monaco.

She was originally only supposed to be on the trip for 10-12 days, but the royal had problem with equalizing her ears and later discovered she had a quite serious sinus infection. Travel restrictions regarding the coronavirus pandemic meant her husband and kids were not able to go out to see her until now.

Charlene took to Instagram to share five photos of herself with Albert and the twins that were taken by Christian Sperka. The first featured them all smiling brightly at the camera, overjoyed to be together again.

"I am so thrilled to have my family back with me," Princess Charlene captioned the post, adding a red heart emoji.

The second snap was of the royal twins in a tree. Gabriella wore a pretty purple dress with multicoloured floral embroidery and debuted a cool bob haircut with pointed bags.

Charlene explained in the post the hairstyle actually wasn't intentional – despite many royals fans thinking the little girl was inspired by her mom's undercut.

"Gabriella decided to give herself a haircut!!!" Charlene revealed. "Sorry my Bella I tried my best to fix it."

The next image captured Jacques with his arm around his mother as she sat in the grass. Both coordinated in green camo jackets.

The fourth photo depicted Jacques and Gabriella having more fun in the tree. The final shot was of all four Monaco royals striking a pose in the gorgeous natural background.

The former model later uploaded two heartwarming photographs with her husband. The images appear to be taken from a balcony with the gorgeous terrain seen in the background. In the first snap, the married couple hug and in the second one they look at the camera with their arms around each other. The cute photos were taken again by Christian.

Albert and Charlene coordinated in wide-brimmed hats and boots. The prince wore a Chasing Zero rhino T-shirt, which is his wife's rhino conservation charity dedicated to protecting rhinos and stopping poaching in South Africa. It is part of the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation.

The Palace of Monaco has shared a few updates of Princess Charlene's condition and extension of her stay in South Africa. She has had to miss a number of royal engagements and events including being the guest of honour at the Monaco F1 Grand Prix and her 10th wedding anniversary with Albert. She paid tribute to the latter occasion with an Instagram post dedicated to her dear husband and their children.

"Happy anniversary Albert," the South African-born royal said. "Thank you for the blessing of our beautiful children."

Charlene was last seen at a public royal engagement with her family in Monaco for Sainte-Devote celebrations in January 2021.

Her family's reunion likely held even more meaning because the palace confirmed on Aug. 13 that the princess was to undergo a four-hour operation. It was revealed at the time that Charlene's family would join her for her recovery. It is anticipated the princess will be in South Africa until October.

We wish Charlene well in her continued recovery and many happy memories with her family.