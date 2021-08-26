James Middleton celebrates International Dog Day in the cutest ways possible By Heather Cichowski

Aug. 26 is International Dog Day and many people took to social media to pay tribute to their adorable pooches. Naturally, James Middleton didn't miss out on the opportunity to honour his dog pack.

Duchess Kate's brother began by sharing a new portrait on the Ella & Co Instagram with his six dogs, Ella, Zulu, Inka, Luna, Mabel and Nala. The Pets As Therapy UK ambassador sat on a bench with all of his four-legged friends. It's not known where the photo was taken, but it could be in the garden of his and fiancée Alizée Thevenet's new country home.

James used his post to discuss how much his dogs mean to him as well as the causes that are close to his heart.

The 34-year-old encouraged people to spend time at their local animal shelters, donate to animal welfare causes and enjoy some quality time with their pets, if they have any.

"Animal shelters are always looking for volunteers, and it’s an especially great option if you don’t have a dog yourself," he pointed out. "You can volunteer to walk dogs, play with them, clean cages and assist with other helpful tasks."

The Ella & Co. founder continued, "Sometimes treating your dog is not about buying the newest toy or the best puzzle feeder or the biggest bone - it’s about spending time with them.

"Playing, walking and training your dog are my favourite ways to treat my dogs - and it’s healthier for them, too!"

The entrepreneur also asked his followers how they and their pooches were celebrating International Dog Day.

James later shared an adorable video with his dogs on his personal Instagram. It captured the dog dad relaxing on his back in the grass, surrounded by his pooches. His right hand rested on one spaniel while another black dog and his retriever licked his face!

"The love from a dog is one of the most powerful types of love there is... Happy International Dogs Day," he wrote, adding red heart and paw print emojis.

Happy International Dog Day!