Royals at the Venice Film Festival through the years

<strong>By Heather Cichowski</strong> <p>The <a href=/tags/0/venice-film-festival><strong>Venice Film Festival</strong></a> attracts some of the biggest stars from around the world. Throughout the Italian festival's more-than-75-year history, it has also seen international royals hit the red carpet. <p>Everyone from <a href=/tags/0/lady-kitty-spencer><strong>Lady Kitty Spencer</strong></a> to <a href=/tags/0/sarah-ferguson><strong>Sarah Ferguson</strong></a> has enjoyed the events at the Venice Film Festival. <p>As the <a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/celebrities/02021072761008/kristen-stewart-princess-diana-biopic-spencer-2021-venice-film-festival-screening/"><strong>2021 Venice Film Festival</strong></a> gears up for Sept. 1 to 11, we look back at some of those spectacular royal moments from Venice – and hope for some new royal appearances at this year's festival! <p><strong>Scroll through the gallery (or click through if you're on desktop) to see royals at the Venice Film Festival.</strong> <p>Photos: &copy; Alberto Roveri/Mondadori via Getty Images, Daniele Venturelli/WireImage, Eric VANDEVILLE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
<h2>Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit, 2016</h2> <p>The <a href=/tags/0/norwegian-royals><strong>Norwegian royals</strong></a> sweetly held hands as they exited their gondola at the 73rd Venice Film Festival. <p>Photo: &copy; Getty Images
<h2>Lady Kitty Spencer, 2019</h2> <p><a href=/tags/0/princess-diana><strong>Princess Diana</strong></a>'s niece arrived in style for the 76th Venice Film Festival in a bubblegum pink knitted top and matching trousers. <p>Photo: &copy; Photopix/GC Images
<h2>Sarah Ferguson, 1999</h2> <p>The author looked elegant in a green outfit at the opening ceremony of the film festival that September. <p>Photo: &copy; Eric VANDEVILLE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
<h2>Pierre Casiraghi and Beatrice Borromeo, 2017</h2> <p><a href=/tags/0/grace-kelly><strong>Grace Kelly</strong></a>'s grandson and his wife left a fashionable impression as they stepped out to the <strong>Franca Sozzani</strong> Award during the 74th Venice Film Festival. <p>Photo: &copy; Elisabetta A. Villa/WireImage
<h2>Prince Albert, 1983</h2> <p>The <a href=/tags/0/monaco-royals><strong>Monaco royal</strong></a> was captured with Italian film director <strong>Roberto Rossellini</strong> at an event during the film festival to pay tribute to Roberto's mother, <strong>Ingrid Bergman</strong>, on the first anniversary of her passing. <p>Photo: &copy; Alberto Roveri/Mondadori via Getty Images
<h2>Charlotte Casiraghi, 2012</h2> <p>The fashion icon looked chic in a white blouse and skirt punctuated with red accessories at <em>The Mattei Affair</em> presentation. <p>Photo: &copy; Danny Martindale/WireImage
<h2>Sarah Ferguson, 2009</h2> <p>The Duchess of York was so elegant in black at the Jaeger-LeCoultre Party at the Cipriani Hotel during the annual film festival. <p>Photo: &copy; Vittorio Zunino Celotto/WireImage
<h2>Lady Kitty Spencer, 2019</h2> <p>The model oozed glamour in a tiered black strapless gown and statement jewels at the <em>La Vérité</em> (The Truth) screening in Venice. <p>Photo: &copy; Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
<h2>Princess Caroline, 2001</h2> <p>The Monaco royal was the definition of elegance in a silver outfit with scarf at a screening during the Venice Film Festival. <p>Photo: &copy; Eric VANDEVILLE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
