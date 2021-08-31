Princess Elisabeth's parents share new photo as the Belgian royal heads to University of Oxford this autumn

By Heather Cichowski

Princess Elisabeth is headed to university!

The Belgian royal court confirmed Queen Mathilde and King Philippe's eldest daughter will attend Lincoln College Oxford, which is part of the University of Oxford, this fall. In celebration of the news, they shared a new portrait of the 19-year-old taken by Bas Bogaerts.

"From October, Princess Elisabeth will follow the three-year 'History & Politics' course at @lincolncollegeoxford, which is part of @oxford_uni," the message read.

"The Princess will regularly return to Belgium and remain involved in Belgian public life."

The portrait showed Elisabeth at the Belgian royal family's home, Castle of Laeken in Brussels. She wore a camel jacket, ivory blouse and light blue jeans. Her blonde hair was worn down and she had gold earrings on. The princess was seated and looked away from the camera.

Elisabeth with her family at the National Day of Belgium celebrations in July 2019 in Brussels. (L-R) Princess Leonore, Prince Gabriel, Queen Mathilde, King Philippe, Princess Elisabeth and Prince Gabriel. Photo: © Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images

Most recently, Mathilde and Philippe's eldest attended the Royal Military Academy Belgium in Brussels, where she studied Social and Military Sciences. She also received her International Baccalaureate from UWC Atlantic College in Wales in May 2020.

MORE: Princess Leonor of Spain and Princess Alexia of the Netherlands' proud parents send them off to college in Wales

A number of young royals are getting ready to head back to school or have already started. On Aug. 30, sweet photos were shared by the Spanish royals and Dutch royals as their eldest daughters both left to attend UWC Atlantic College in Wales, Elisabeth's alma mater.

King Felipe, Queen Letizia and their youngest daughter Infanta Sofia were seen hugging Princess Leonor at the airport in Madrid as she embarked on the next phase of her education.

Felipe, Letizia and Sofia said goodbye to Leonor at the airport with many hugs. Photo: © Casa de Su Majestad El Rey

Similarly, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima paid tribute to their eldest daughter, Princess Alexia, as she started at the school. They shared a photo online as the 16-year-old departed her family's residence, Huis ten Bosch Palace in The Hague, for Wales.

Both of the teenage royals will be studying the two-year International Baccalaureate program.

We wish everyone the best of luck in their schooling!

