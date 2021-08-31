Queen Rania celebrates her birthday with portraits and sweet messages from her family By Heather Cichowski

Happy Birthday to Queen Rania, who turned 51 years old Aug. 31!

The Royal Hashemite Court celebrated the Jordanian royal's day by releasing two portraits. The first photo captured Rania smiling at the camera against a blue background. She had on a grey embroidered long-sleeved top and her brunette hair was styled in a soft wavy half updo.

The second portrait also captured Rania looking at the camera. She was seated on a tan chair and was outfitted in an elegant burgundy long-sleeved dress. The style had a striped burgundy, black and white belt and an asymmetrical draped neckline. It recalled Duchess Meghan's emerald green dress from Emilia Wickstead she wore to 2020 Commonwealth Day.

Rania rounded out her look with dainty earrings and her hair pulled back into a gently teased ponytail.

Rania also received an outpouring of wishes and greetings from her fans and loved ones, including her husband King Abdullah II and their eldest son Crown Prince Hussein. For Rania's birthday, the Royal Hashemite Court posted a photo of Rania and Abdullah together on Instagram.

The message, which was written in Arabic and English, read, "Wishing Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah good health and happiness on her birthday."

The Jordanian queen was clad in a long-sleeved black dress embroidered with red and black along with laser-cutting details on the sleeves.

PHOTOS: Queen Rania of Jordan's most beautiful style moments

Hussein shared a more casual photo of he and his mother to mark her birthday. She had on a black T-shirt and her son wore a white button-down. The moment captured them with very similar expressions, staring at something off-camera.

"Happy birthday to my dear mother! May your smile and compassion continue to brighten our lives," the crown prince penned.

Last year, Queen Rania marked her milestone 50th birthday with two stunning portraits. One was a more casual photo of the Jordanian royal in a navy turtleneck. The second captured her in an Ashi Studio long-sleeved crepe gown.