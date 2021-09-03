Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry reportedly made an important new hire at Archewell By Heather Cichowski, with files from Zach Harper

Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry have made an exciting new hire at Archewell!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly brought on Archewell's first Chief Operating Officer (COO), Mandana Dayani. The role will see Mandana report directly to Harry and Meghan and she will work across the nonprofit side of Archewell, as well as the media business, which includes Archewell Productions and Archewell Audio. The media executive will be focused on day-to-day operations as well as growth. She started the role in June.

"I am so inspired by the vision and unwavering dedication of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to create a more united, truthful, safe, and equitable world," Mandana said in a statement, reported by Fortune.

"I am thrilled to build upon our shared mission to drive systemic cultural change."

It is a very exciting time for Archewell because in August, it was reported the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had hired Nishika Kumble as Archewell Productions' head of scripted television. The role will be focused on developing Archewell's Netflix series.

The Sussexes signed a multiyear deal with the streaming behemoth in September 2020. Their goal is to produce a wide variety of content that will uplift and inspire, which includes documentaries, docs-series, feature films, scripted shows and children's programming.

The Sussexes have revealed two Netflix series as part of the deal: Pearl and Heart of Invictus (both are working titles).

Pearl was announced in July. The Duchess of Sussex will serve as an executive producer for the series along with David Furnish and others. The program will focus on the heroic adventures of a 12-year-old girl who is inspired by influential women from history.

Prince Harry's Heart of Invictus will follow a group of athletes as they prepare for the 2022 Invictus Games, which will take place in The Hague.

There have been no confirmed release dates for the projects as of this writing, but stay tuned for more exciting things from Archewell.