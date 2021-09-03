Monaco's royal palace shares an update on Princess Charlene's health By Zach Harper, with files from Danielle Stacey

Princess Charlene was taken to hospital in South Africa earlier this week, and has since been released and her condition is 'not worrying,' Monaco's royal palace has said in a statement.

"On the evening of September 1, Her Serene Highness Princess Charlene of Monaco was taken to hospital after fainting due to complications from a serious ORL infection," the Palais Princier said in a statement on Sept. 3.

"Her Highness is closely monitored by Her medical team, who said that Her condition was not worrying."

She has since been released from hospital and is back at Thanda Game Reserve, where she has been staying.

Earlier on Sept. 3, reports emerged that Charlene had been hospitalized after a medical emergency that occurred at Thanda Game Reserve.

The mom of two has been in South Africa since May, having travelled there to raise awareness about rhinoceros poaching. Back then, she became ill with an ear, nose and throat infection, for which she later had surgery.

The 43-year-old reunited with her husband Prince Albert and children Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella last week, sharing lovely photos of them visiting her in South Africa.

Just this week, Albert told People that Charlene is "ready to come home," and depending on "what her doctors say," she could return to Monaco this month.

"I know she's said possibly 'late October,'" Albert told the publication. "But that was before this most recent round of appointments. I'm pretty sure we can cut that time frame a little short."

Charlene spending the last few months in South Africa meant she missed her 10th anniversary with Albert, which fell in July.

"It's been a trying time for me," she told Channel 24 in South Africa in July. "I miss my husband and children dearly... Albert is my rock and strength and without his love and support I would not have been able to get through this painful time."

We wish Charlene well during her continued recovery, and are sending her and her family our best wishes.