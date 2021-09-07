Crown Princess Victoria and Queen Silvia of Sweden dazzle in tiaras at state dinner By Heather Cichowski

The Swedish royals are hosting the Federal President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife Elke Büdenbender for a three-day state visit. As with traditional state visits, the tour featured a state banquet and tiara moments!

The Swedish royal family and their visitors were dressed to the nines for a dinner held in the honour of the German president and his wife at the Royal Palace in Stockholm on Sept. 7, the first day of the state visit.

Crown Princess Victoria, Prince Daniel and Prince Carl Philip looked sharp in their formal ensembles. Victoria glowed in a silky red dress with a gorgeous suite of sparkling jewels, including a brooch and choker necklace.

The mom of two wore her dark hair fashioned into a sleek updo and topped her look with the Connaught Diamond Tiara. The looped diamond style dates back to Princess Margaret of Connaught, who received it as a wedding present in 1904.

Victoria last wore a tiara in 2019 to the Nobel Peace Banquet, but she last stepped out in the Connaught Tiara to the banquet the year before that.

At the formal dinner, Queen Silvia was radiant in a dazzling emerald green dress with lace long sleeves. She wore a coordinating suite of jewels and topped her look with an ornate tiara. The Swedish queen selected the Nine-Prong Tiara (sometimes called Queen Sophie's Diamond Tiara), which is a gorgeous headpiece royals fans have seen on many of the Swedish royal women.

Like his wife, King Carl XVI Gustaf had on a red honour and was outfitted in formal dress. Elke was a vision in a royal blue gown with white gloves while Frank-Walter had on a classic black tuxedo and white button-down.

The couples posed for elegant portraits ahead of the dinner.

It is a momentous occasion because it is the first time that the Swedish royals have hosted a state visit in two years due to the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, tiara sightings on any royals are very rare and have become even more so because of COVID-19 and the cancellation of so many events and visits.

Carl Gustaf extended an invitation to the German president and his wife to come to Sweden, and the couple arrived on Sept. 7. Earlier in the day, photos captured Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel on hand to greet Frank-Walter and Elke as they touched down at Stockholm Arlanda Airport. The crown princess wowed in an elegant neutral look while Elke made a beautiful statement in red with a matching boater hat.

As part of the first day of the state visit, Elke and Frank-Walter were given an official welcome ceremony.

Frank-Walter, Elke and the majority of the Swedish royal family later posed for a portrait in Stockholm Palace. The visiting couple were seen with Prince Carl Philip, Princess Sofia, King Carl Gustaf, Queen Silvia, Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel. The four couples were spread out in a socially distanced format inside the opulent room.

Sofia looked radiant in a spotted navy and white dress with coordinating headband. Elke was clad in the same red outfit and Silvia looked elegant in a monochromatic skirt suit and hat. Victoria removed the blazer she was wearing earlier to reveal her camel dress.

The German president and his wife are in Sweden to strengthen the relations between the two countries across all fields from political to social. The visit is focused on sustainable solutions, climate, energy and digitization.

The Swedish royals recently celebrated the christening of Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip's youngest son, Prince Julian, on Aug. 18 at Drottningholm Castle Chapel in Stockholm. Their third child was born on on March 26, 2021.

There were adorable photos of the baptism and the Swedish royals also posed outside the chapel. Furthermore, they later shared formal portraits from the joyful occasion.