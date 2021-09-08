Princess Charlene returns to social media following hospitalization By Heather Cichowski, with files from Zach Harper

Princess Charlene has broken her silence after she was taken to hospital in South Africa last week after she collapsed from an ear, nose and throat infection. The Monaco royal took to social media on Sept. 7 to share posts about rhinoceros protection.

Charlene made two posts to her Instagram Story promoting anti-poaching initiatives and encouraged donations through her Chasing Zero non-profit organization. The slide featured a black-and-white image of Charlene pointing at the camera.

"Rhino horn not cool," read the red text that overlaid the image.

The second slide was another greyscale image of the mom of two. She had one hand on her nose and the other pointed at the camera.

Charlene has shared similar images to her Instagram feed as part of her effort to raise awareness about the devastating impact of rhino poaching and to help protect these beautiful creatures.

The photos were taken by Christian Sperka and showed a mother and baby rhino having their horns removed to deter poachers. Removing the horn does not cause pain to the animals and will hopefully protect them from poachers, who often use cruel methods to remove a rhino horn, with little regard to the animals' well-being.

Charlene went to South Africa in May to raise awareness for rhino poaching when she came down with an ear, nose and throat infection, rendering her unable to travel and return to her family in Monaco.

Complications from the infection resulted in the former Olympian extending her stay in South Africa. The 43-year-old recently underwent surgery to help correct the issue, but she was admitted to the hospital on Sept. 1.

"On the evening of September 1, Her Serene Highness Princess Charlene of Monaco was taken to hospital after fainting due to complications from a serious ORL infection," detailed the Palais Princier said in a statement on Sept. 3.

"Her Highness is closely monitored by Her medical team, who said that Her condition was not worrying."

Following the incident, Charlene went back to the Thanda Game Reserve, where she has been staying.

The health scare came after the 43-year-old reunited with her husband Prince Albert and children Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella.

The family had been unable to see each other because of Charlene's infection and travel difficulties due to the coronavirus pandemic. The former model uploaded endearing photos from the reunion on Instagram.

We wish Princess Charlene the best in her continued recovery.