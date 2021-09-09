See Jeanna de Waal as Princess Diana in the trailer for Netflix's 'Diana: The Musical!' By Heather Cichowski, with files from Zach Harper

Netflix has released its official trailer for Diana: The Musical! The special presentation stars Jeanna de Waal as Princess Diana and celebrates the life of and legacy of the People's Princess.

On Sept. 9, the streaming giant dropped a new look at the unique musical event. The clip offers a glimpse of some of the major moments in Diana's life that will be covered, including her wedding to Prince Charles (Roe Hartrampf) and the birth of Prince William.

Royals fans will also recognize how Diana: The Musical has beautifully paid tribute to some of the most iconic pieces in Diana's wardrobe, including her wedding dress, the collared dress she wore on William's first overseas trip and more.

The musical event is directed by Tony Awards-winner Christopher Ashley. It was filmed in 2020 at the Longacre Theatre in New York without an audience and features the original Broadway cast. The group also includes Judy Kaye as the Queen and Erin Davie as Duchess Camilla.

Diana: The Musical will premiere on Netflix on Oct. 1 before opening on Broadway, marking a first-of-its-kind landmark musical event. Broadway performances are slated to begin on Nov. 2 and the show is set to open on Nov. 17. Those who are interested are able to book tickets now.

There are a few exciting projects related to Diana that are coming out this fall or in the near future.

Kristen Stewart portrays the late People's Princess in Spencer. The biopic, directed by Chilean filmmaker Pablo Larraín, focuses on the breakdown of Diana's marriage to Charles (played by Jack Farthing). The highly anticipated trailer was released at the end of August.



Spencer recently had its world premiere at the Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 3, and will screen at this year's Toronto International Film Festival before it hits cinemas on Nov. 5.

Similarly, Netflix has teased the first images of season five of The Crown featuring Elizabeth Debicki as Diana and Dominic West as the Prince of Wales.

Elizabeth takes over the role for season five and season six. Emma Corrin previously had the part for season four.

Diana is especially top of mind because this year marked what would have been her 60th birthday, and 2022 will be the 25th anniversary of her passing. Prince William and Prince Harry honoured their late mother by helping unveil a statue of her at Kensington Palace on her birthday of July 1.