James Middleton and Alizée Thevenet marry in intimate ceremony in France By Zach Harper, with files from Nichola Murphy

The Royal Family is celebrating another wedding! Congratulations are in order for Duchess Kate's brother James Middleton and Alizée Thevenet, who tied the knot this weekend!

Thirty-four-year-old James and financial analyst Alizée married in her home country of France on Sept. 11, according to HELLO! UK. The guests reportedly included Kate, Prince William and their children, their sister Pippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews, their parents Carole and Michael Middleton and James's dogs Luna and Mabel.

"Mr & Mrs Middleton," James wrote on Instagram on Sept. 12 as she shared a gorgeous photo that appears to be from their nuptials. The picture shows him and Alizée smiling at the camera, both dressed in white, with a dog just behind them.

"Yesterday I married the love of my life surrounded by family, friends, and of course, a few dogs, in the beautiful village of Bormes-les-Mimosas. Words cannot describe how happy I am."

James and Alizée met in 2018 – and it was all thanks to James's dog Ella.

"[Ella and I] were at the South Kensington Club in Chelsea," James wrote in The Telegraph earlier this year. "Ella was lying at my feet under the table; realizing she might want some water, I trusted her to take herself over to the water bowl across the terrace.

"However, she made a beeline for Alizée. Rather embarrassed, I went over to apologize and bring Ella backs. But Alizée thought I was the waiter and ordered her drink while continuing to stroke Ella, who at this point was on her back lapping up the attention.

"Little did I know, but I had just met my future wife, all thanks to Ella. If I hadn't trusted Ella, I wouldn't have brought her to the South Kensington Club and she wouldn't have been able to say hi to the woman who became my fiancée."

RELATED: Who is Alizée Thevenet? Six things you should know about James Middleton's love

James's dogs have been his rocks and his very best friends through the years. He's previously written about how they helped him through a period of depression in his life, and how they keep him anchored. In late 2019, James told Vanity Fair Spain that dogs would play a big role in his and Alizée's wedding.

James and Alizée got engaged nearly two years ago on a trip to England's Lake District, when he proposed to her with a gorgeous sapphire ring. They had originally planned to marry in the spring of 2020, but like many other couples, they had to postpone their wedding plans due to the coronavirus pandemic and restrictions at the time.

The couple spent part of 2020 quarantining with Carole and Michael at their home in Bucklebury, and since time with wider family and friends has been rare over the last 18 months, the wedding must have been an even lovelier event for many in the Middleton and Thevenet clans. What a wonderful way to celebrate and reconnect!

Congratulatons, James and Alizée