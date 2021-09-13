Prince Charles's goddaughter India Hicks wore a custom Emilia Wickstead wedding gown at her Oxfordshire nuptials By Heather Cichowski

Congratulations to India Hicks and David Wood! The longtime couple wed on Sept. 10 after 26 years together.

Prince Charles's goddaughter and David are mostly based in the Bahamas, but they tied the knot at Brightwell Baldwin Parish Church in Oxfordshire, England, in her home village. Her mother, Lady Pamela Hicks, still lives there. The church is where India was christened and her father, David Hicks, is buried, so it has a strong sentimental connection.

The bride dazzled in a bespoke Emilia Wickstead wedding dress and gossamer veil. The designer is a favourite of the Royal Family, and its styles are often worn by Duchess Kate. Flora Ogilvy also selected an elegant Emilia Wickstead dress when she wed Timothy Vesterberg at Chapel Royal, St. James’s Palace in London in September 2020.

Emilia is a friend of India, and the former model told British Vogue the two collaborated over the long-sleeved lace gown. The high-necked style nodded to another iconic royal bride.

"A little Grace Kelly-esque, but with a definite modern twist," India said about the style directive of the wedding gown.

For the reception, the 54-year-old changed into a flowing ivory lace gown from another one of her friends, fashion designer Naeem Khan. Her second bridal look was completed with Christian Louboutin shoes. The footwear designer was in attendance at the wedding and his two daughters served as India's bridesmaids.

India shared some photos of the heartwarming wedding to her Instagram. The images were snapped by photographer David Loftus and the newlyweds' son, Wesley. The photographs highlight some of the famous faces at the nuptials along with David and India's five children: Wesley, 24, Felix, 24, Amory, 22, Conrad, 18, and Domino, 13.

Domino was the chief bridesmaid at the nuptials and Felix walked his mom down the aisle!

On Nov. 29, 2020, India revealed she and David were engaged. She shared the big news on Instagram with a black-and-white photo of her smiling at David while holding his hand.

"David and I are getting married," she wrote. "Five children and twenty five years later!"

The boutique owner continued that it was during the coronavirus pandemic that they decided to get hitched.

"We quietly decided a few months ago. A celebration of unflinching love. Until death do us part," she added in the post.