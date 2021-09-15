Happy Birthday, Queen Letizia! Look back at some of her best royal style

<strong>By Heather Cichowski</strong> <p>Happy Birthday, <a href=/tags/0/queen-letizia><strong>Queen Letizia</strong></a>! Spain's Queen, who turns 49 on Sept. 15, is nothing short of a style icon. <p>Since she married <a href=/tags/0/king-felipe-vi><strong>King Felipe</strong></a> in Madrid in 2004, the mom of two has gained many admirers thanks to her outfits that are the perfect blend of being on trend, elegant, refined and appropriate. <p>Whether she is attending a formal function or a more casual event, the <a href=/tags/0/spanish-royals><strong>Spanish royal</strong></a> always turns up in a gorgeous look with equally striking accessories. <p><strong>Scroll through the gallery (or click through if you're on desktop) to see some of Letizia's most beautiful royal style moments so far.</strong> <p>Photos: &copy; Getty Images
<h2>2004</h2> <p>Letizia was a radiant bride when she wed Felipe in May 2004. <p>Her off-white silk wedding dress was from Spanish couturier <strong>Manuel Pertegaz</strong>. <p>The elegant long-sleeved bridal gown boasted a high stand collar and it was trimmed with heavy white embroidery depicting the fleur de lys and ears of wheat, which nodded to the Prince of Asturias crest. <p>The bride completed her look with a lace veil and the same diamond tiara her mother-in-law <a href=/tags/0/queen-sofia><strong>Queen Sofia</strong></a> sported on her wedding day. <p>Photo: &copy; Ballesteros-Pool/Getty Images
<h2>2005</h2> <p>When the Spanish royals left the hospital with a baby <a href=/tags/0/princess-leonor><strong>Princess Leonor</strong></a>, Letizia charmed in a tweed skirt suit that coordinated with her firstborn's blankets. <p>Photo: &copy; PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/AFP via Getty Images
<h2>2006</h2> <p>Matching mama and baby! In this absolutely adorable portrait taken for <strong><a href=/tags/0/princess-leonor>Princess Leonor</a></strong>'s first birthday, Letizia twinned with her eldest daughter. The two wore the same colour of brilliant red in the sweet photo taken with King Felipe. <p>Twinning with Leonor and her younger daughter <strong><a href=/tags/0/infanta-sofia>Infanta Sofia</a></strong> is a tradition Letizia has continued to this day! <p>Photo: &copy; CRISTINA GARCIA RODERO/Casa de S.M. el Rey/AFP via Getty Images
<h2>2007</h2> <p>How sweet were Felipe, Leonor and Letizia on the princess's first day of school in September 2007? <p>The former journalist was casually chic in a paisley blouse, grey trousers and taupe heels. <p>She wheeled her daughter's bag to her school, Cuartel del Pardo. <p>Photo: &copy; Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images
<h2>2008</h2> <p>On little Leonor's first day of school at Santa Maria de los Rosales School in Aravaca, doting mom Letizia opted for a timeless look of a white blouse cinched with a belt and grey slacks. <p>Photo: &copy; Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images
<h2>2009</h2> <p>Letizia is known for her love of prints and effortless combination of colours, and really showed that off with this peacock print blouse, pink cardigan, jeans and statement belt at the Madrid Press Association Awards in the Spanish capital that year! <p>Photo: &copy; Europa Press/Getty Images
<h2>2010</h2> <p>At the wedding of <a href=/tags/0/Prince-Nikolaos><strong>Prince Nikolaos</strong></a> of Greece to <a href=/tags/0/princess-tatiana><strong>Tatiana Blatnik</strong></a> in Spetses, the Spanish beauty charmed in a one-shouldered powder blue gown trimmed with embellishment. <p>Photo: &copy; Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
<h2>2011</h2> <p>Who could forget Letizia's retro-tinged blush number for the royal wedding of <a href=/tags/0/prince-william><strong>Prince William</strong></a> and <a href=/tags/0/kate-middleton><strong>Duchess Kate</strong></a>? <p>The Spanish queen attended the milestone event with Sofia and Felipe. <p>Photo: &copy; Getty Images
<h2>2012</h2> <p>Talk about a gorgeous look! Not only is Letizia is known for her love of prints, but she also looks as amazing in a gown as she does in a business suit. She wore this one for an audience with Diario de Jaen staff members at Zarzuela Palace in Madrid that year. <p>Photo: &copy; Fotonoticias/WireImage
<h2>2013</h2> <p>A dressed-down Letizia and Felipe coordinated in slim dark jeans and jackets when they stepped out to La Milagrosa Hospital in Madrid in March 2013. <p>It is rare to see any royal in denim! <p>Photo: &copy; Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images
<h2>2014</h2> <p>Letizia has worn this gorgeous white and black wool-blend top from Denmark's <strong>Designers Remix</strong> a few times, and she wore it twice that year – once for an audience at Zarzuela Palace that November, and another earlier that year fundraising for the Spanish Red Cross. <p>She paired the top with black pants, red pumps and cabochon ruby earrings.
<h2>2015</h2> <p>Letizia also has a love of high-street style, and teamed this amazing <strong><a href=/tags/0/zara>Zara</a></strong> jacket with <strong><a href=/tags/0/hugo-boss>Hugo Boss</strong></a> "Taru" black pants, a black knit top and her black leather <strong>Magrit</strong> "Mila" pumps. <p>She'd worn the Zara jacket earlier that year, too, at the Brand Ambassadors Awards at the palace! <p>Photo: &copy; Europa Press/Europa Press via Getty Images
<h2>2016</h2> <p>She was so glamorous in green at a gala dinner at Necessidades Palace in Lisbon during a royal visit to Portugal in November of that year. <p>Photo: &copy; Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images
<h2>2017</h2> <p>Letizia never puts a foot wrong when it comes to gorgeous style as evidenced by this ivory and black lace <strong>Felipe Varela</strong> skirt suit and stilettos at the Accion Magistral 2017 Awards in Madrid. <p>She topped the look with a black <a href=/tags/0/nina-ricci><strong>Nina Ricci</strong></a> clutch. <p>Photo: &copy; Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images
<h2>2018</h2> <p>At the 40th anniversary of the Spanish Constitution at the Auditorio Nacional in Madrid, Letizia and Felipe matched in navy. <o>The latter opted for a pleated dress with lace bodice. <p>Photo: &copy; Getty Images
<h2>2019</h2> <p>Letizia updated the classic combination of a white blouse and pencil skirt with a beautiful top featuring lace panels in the sleeves and a <a href=/tags/0/hugo-boss><strong>Hugo Boss</strong></a> red leather pencil skirt with matching heels. <p>The mom of two donned the regal look during a visit to South Korea where she met with South Korean First Lady <strong>Kim Jung-sook</strong>. <p>Photo: &copy; Woohae Cho/Getty Images
<h2>2020</h2> <p>The Spanish queen marked the start of a new year in a chic royal blue maxi dress with King Felipe. <p>They were attending the New Year Military parade celebration at the Royal Palace in January. <p>Photo: &copy; Pablo Cuadra/Getty Images
<h2>2021</h2> <p>Queen Letizia stepped out in a sharp red suit with perfectly matched red accessories for the Clara Campoamor Tribute at Congress in Madrid back in April 2021. <p>Photo: &copy; Jose Gegundez - Pool/Getty Images
