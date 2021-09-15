Duchess Kate looks stunning in neutrals in return to work after summer holidays By Heather Cichowski

Duchess Kate is back at work! The mom of three stepped out to RAF Brize Norton on Sept. 15 to thank U.K. servicemembers for their work in helping evacuate 15,000 people from Kabul airport. For the engagement, Kate looked lovely in elegant neutral tones.

The Duchess of Cambridge was in the perfect trans-seasonal outfit consisting of a new beige blazer from Reiss, lightweight cream top and wide-leg navy trousers with a matching belt, which appear to be her-go to Jigsaw pants, recycled from her wardrobe.

Kate carried an on-trend mini bag. She rounded out her look with the Mini Holly in Taupe Atlantic by Tusting. The classic British brand hand-makes its bags in England. The Mini Holly is a new style from 2020 that draws inspiration from the 1950s. In addition to the top handle, the bag also comes with a detachable shoulder strap.

The micro bag is able to be personalized with initials and even a handwritten message, but it does not appear the duchess customized her handbag. She has previously worn personalized jewelry, including a necklace that featured the initials of her and Prince William's children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The Duchess of Cambridge has been seen toting Tusting bags, including the brand's luggage, even before she was part of the Royal Family!

For her appearance at RAF Brize Norton, Kate finished her outfit with round gold earrings, All the Falling Stars Gold Disc Circle Earrings ($103). She wore her long brunette hair tucked behind her ears so the striking earrings could be clearly seen.

Kate's return-to-work outfit was a beautiful blend of pieces already in her wardrobe as well as new timeless highstreet hits. Her refined ensemble also highlighted classic British brands.

The RAF engagement was a moving one for the duchess because she got to meet with military personnel and civilians who helped those in need from Afghanistan evacuate during Operation Pitting, following the USA's withdrawal from the country.