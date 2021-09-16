The special meaning behind Duchess Meghan's new ring By Heather Cichowski

Duchess Meghan looked so chic on her TIME magazine cover with Prince Harry. The hugely influential couple received the honour of being part of the 2021 TIME100 Most Influential People list, and had their first official magazine covershoot to go along with the accolade. In the elegant images, Meghan debuted a new ring which has a special meaning and supports a fantastic cause.

The Duchess of Sussex wore a multitude of timeless jewelry pieces in her TIME magazine cover, but fans were quick to notice her new pinky ring. The mother wore two of the Duet Pinky Ring ($525) by Shiffon.

Shiffon was started by Shilpa Yarlagadda while still studying at Harvard in 2017. The intention of the brand is to "close the gender gap" to girls and women. Shiffon's website highlights a statistic from a 2017 study in the journal Science that "found girls as young as six years old are less likely to think members of their own gender can be brilliant, and that they are less likely than boys to pursue activities requiring that exceptional intelligence."

The jewelry label wants to give back and support women so 50 per cent of profits from its flagship Duet Pinky Ring go directly to funding female founders. Thus far, Shiffon has supported 11 companies through the profits of its Duet Pinky Rings.

"We realized that we didn't need to be 'successful' before we could start paying it forward," Shiffon explains on its website. The company has the goal of financially empowering a million women across the globe by 2025.

The brand's bestselling Duet Pinky Rings are available in 14k yellow gold with large diamond (seen on Meghan) as well as rose gold and sterling silver metals. The large stone options include diamond, white sapphire and purple sapphire. The timeless swirling style can be adjusted to any size.

The ring was designed to be a "daily reminder of the pinky pledge taken to support women" and the two stones in the band symbolize one woman supporting another.

MORE: Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan make TIME's list of the 100 Most influential People

Besides the Shiffon Duet Pinky Ring, the Duchess of Sussex wears some of her go-to pieces of jewelry for the photoshoot. These included her wedding rings as well as her cherished Cartier Yellow Gold Tank Francaise Watch, which is believed to be the one that once belonged to Princess Diana, and the Cartier Love Bracelet in Yellow Gold, Jennifer Meyer's Mini Bezel Tennis Bracelet ($4,190) and a pinky ring from Lorraine Schwartz.

For the cover photo, Duchess Meghan wears a beautiful all-white ensemble. In the accompanying photoshoot, she is clad in hunter green and Harry matches her in a dark suit.

Meghan continuously champions ethical and sustainable brands with her jewelry and clothing choices, as well as local ones, and her latest photoshoot is no exception.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's TIME100 honour and cover were revealed on Sept. 15, which also happened to be Prince Harry's birthday! He turned 37.