The moment that may have inspired Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's TIME100 photoshoot By Heather Cichowski

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan are part of the 2021 TIME100 Most Influential People list. The amazing honour was revealed on Sept. 15 with new photos of the couple, including their own TIME cover.

The accolade wasn't surprising to royal watchers, given how influential and inspiring the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are for many. But what piqued attention was how the photoshoot recalled a romantic moment from Harry and Meghan's 2018 royal tour of Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand.

In the elegant snaps shared by photographer and director Pari Dukovic, the couple are seen holding hands and looking at each other while they walk outside. The beautiful image brought to mind Harry and Meghan's sweet PDA when they held hands as they enjoyed a nature walk at Redwoods Tree Walk in Rotorua, New Zealand on Oct. 31.

The moment in the great outdoors was memorable because of the Sussexes' display of affection. Additionally, it took place on the final day of their 16-day royal tour. The whirlwind tour of Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand was also Harry and Meghan's first longhaul Commonwealth tour as a married couple. Another memorable point of the royal trip was after they arrived, the couple announced they were expecting their first child, Archie! With such joyful memories, it seems like the Redwoods Tree Walk would be a natural inspiration for their new photoshoot.

As of this writing, the photographer or crew involved in the photoshoot haven't discussed the inspiration behind the images.

In addition to the tender shot of Harry and Meghan walking outdoors, Pari shared a photo of the Sussexes posing inside against a golden yellow wall and a bright window.

Harry and Meghan's TIME magazine cover portrays them in different outfits. Duchess Meghan wears an elegant white ensemble and classic jewelry, including a new pinky ring that has a wonderful meaning.

In the corresponding feature, the Sussexes are profiled by World Central Kitchen Founder and chef José Andrés. The Archewell Foundation and World Central Kitchen have previously partnered to help feed communities that have been devastated by natural disasters.

Some of the other 2021 TIME100 Most Influential People include actress Kate Winslet, U.S. gymnast Simone Biles, singer-songwriter Billie Eillish, CEO of NVIDIA Jensen Huang and Director-General of the World Trade Organization Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.