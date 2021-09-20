It's a girl! Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi welcome their first child together By Zach Harper, with files from Heather Cichowski

Congratulations to Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, who have welcomed their first child together!

The couple's daughter was born on Sept. 18 at London's Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, Buckingham Palace confirmed in a statement on Sept. 20. The little girl weighed 6lbs 2oz, and mother and child are doing well.

"The new baby's grandparents and great-grandparents have all been informed and are delighted with the news," Buckingham Palace said. "The family would like to thank all the staff at the hospital and for their wonderful care.

"Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well, and the couple are looking forward to introducing their daughter to her big brother, Christopher Woolf."

Beatrice herself took to Twitter to thank the hospital staff for their care and support as she welcomed her daughter.

"So delighted to share the news of the safe arrival of our daughter on Saturday 18th September 2021, at 23.42, at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London," she wrote. "Thank you to the Midwife team and everyone at the hospital for their wonderful care."

This has been a year full of baby joy for the Royal Family. Beatrice's sister, Princess Eugenie, and her husband Jack Brooksbank welcomed their first child, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, back in February. He was followed by little Lucas Tindall, Zara and Mike Tindall's third child, the next month. In June, Duchess Meghan gave birth to Lilibet Diana, her and Prince Harry's second child.

Beatrice and Edoardo's little girl is the Queen's 12th great-grandchild and the second grandchild for Beatrice's parents Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, and Prince Andrew. She is the second child for Edoardo, who as previously mentioned has a son, Christopher "Wolfie" Woolf, with his ex Dara Huang.

The little girl's name has not been announced yet, but in a HELLO! Canada poll last month, our readers overwhelmingly choseAlice as their top pick if the baby was a girl. It took just under 25 per cent of the votes.

Alice has long shown up in bookies' predictions for royal babies' names, yet it hasn't been chosen recently. It would be another name that would honour Philip, since the late Duke of Edinburgh's mother was Princess Alice of Battenberg. The name Alice was also a top contender for Eugenie and Jack's firstborn.

Victoria was the second most popular royal baby name. The moniker took 17 per cent of all votes. The royal connections are obvious, and it is also a traditional name. It would be an interesting pick because royals fans have often remarked how Beatrice resembles the long-reigning queen.

After Alice and Victoria, Alexandra came third with just under 15 per cent of votes. The name has royal connections, including from the Queen's cousin, Princess Alexandra, The Honourable Lady Ogilvy.

Elizabeth was just behind it with about 14 per cent of the votes. It's quite likely Beatrice and Edoardo might choose it in some way, perhaps as a middle name. It is already one of Beatrice's middle names, as is the case for many other women in the Royal Family.

It's highly likely the new royal baby will not have a title, since traditionally those are passed down the male line. But the Queen could decide to make the baby an earldom or change the rules through a Letters Patent. That said, on her father's side, the little girl will inherit the title Nobile Donna (Noble Woman), since ehe is a hereditary Count through his father, Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi.

Congratulations to the happy couple!