What will Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi name their baby? Here are the latest odds By Zach Harper, with files from Heather Cichowski

There are a few new favourite names for Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's daughter after it was revealed the couple welcomed their first child together over the weekend.

Matilda is the top choice as of Sept. 20, according to betting firm Ladbrokes, which gives it 4/1 odds. Florence follows close behind in second place, at 9/2.

"It should come as no surprise to see that punters are backing slightly more unusual names for the new royal baby given Beatrice and her sister's monikers," Ladbrokes' Jessica O'Reilly said in a statement.

"Matilda and Florence are proving popular names at the top of the betting, along with other Italian-inspired choices such as Arabella and Giovanna."

Indeed, Arabella follows Florence in third, with 5/1 odds. It's tied with Cecilia. Francesca is fourth at 6/1 odds, while Elizabeth comes in at 7/1.

But Betfair was putting Sarah at the top of its predictions, saying it had 8/1 odds and was the clear favourite and an obvious tribute to Beatrice's mother, Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York.

Betfair's Sam Rosbottom said royal watchers shouldn't be surprised to see something Italian show up somewhere in the little girl's first name or middle names.

Anna is polling second right now, according to Betfair, with 10/1 odds, followed by Maria and Rosa at 12/1 and 14/1, respectively.

William Hill, meanwhile, has Florence in the top spot with 9/2 odds and Francesca second at 5/1. Elizabeth is also a top choice. It's quite likely Beatrice and Edoardo might choose the latter name in some way, perhaps as a middle name. It is already one of Beatrice's middle names, as is the case for many other women in the Royal Family as a tribute to the Queen.

Earlier this year, HELLO! Canada readers picked Alice as their favourite name, if Beatrice and Edoardo had a baby girl. It came in first in our poll last month, picking up just shy of 25 per cent of the vote.

Alice has long shown up in bookies' predictions for royal babies' names, yet it hasn't been chosen recently. It would be another name that would honour Beatrice's late grandfather Prince Philip, since the late Duke of Edinburgh's mother was Princess Alice of Battenberg. The name Alice was also a top contender for Beatrice's sister Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank's firstborn.

Victoria was the second most popular royal baby name in our poll. The moniker took 17 per cent of all votes. The royal connections are obvious, and it is also a traditional name. It would be an interesting pick because royals fans have often remarked how Beatrice resembles the long-reigning queen.

After Alice and Victoria, Alexandra came third in our poll, with just under 15 per cent of votes. The name has royal connections, including from the Queen's cousin, Princess Alexandra, The Honourable Lady Ogilvy.

Elizabeth was just behind it in our poll with about 14 per cent of the votes.

Alexandra might prove to be a compromise between a more Italian-inspired name and a traditional English pick. Not only would it honour Beatrice's heritage, but it would also be a subtle tribute to Edoardo's father, Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi.

Cecilia would also be a subtle tribute, since Cecilie was the name of one of Philip's late sisters. She passed away in a tragic plane crash in 1937 that also claimed the life of her newborn baby, to which it appeared she had given birth to during the turbulent flight over northern Europe. The event deeply affected Philip and was thought to be one of the reasons he learned to fly.

Eugenie and her husband Jack went the traditional route when they welcomed their son, August, in February. They named him after Prince Albert, Queen Victoria's husband, whose middle name was Augustus. The little boy's middle names, Philip and Hawke, are tributes to his great-grandfather and an ancestor on his father's side.