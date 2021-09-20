Princess Eugenie and Sarah Ferguson react to Princess Beatrice giving birth By Heather Cichowski

Princess Eugenie is an aunt! Princess Beatrice's big sister and their mother, Sarah Ferguson, were overjoyed to hear the great news that Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi had welcomed their first child together this weekend!

After Buckingham Palace confirmed Beatrice and Edo's newborn daughter's safe arrival on Sept. 20, Eugenie celebrated her niece's birth on Instagram, sharing a moving post about her sister welcoming a little one. The first part was dedicated to Beatrice and Edoardo, while the second was about the little girl!

"To my dearest Beabea and Edo⁣," Eugenie began, using the sweet nicknames she has for her sister and her brother-in-law.

The younger Princess of York went on, "Congratulations on your new angel. I can't wait to meet her and I'm so proud of you. We're going to have so much fun watching our children grow up."

She signed the note, "Love Euge" ⁣

⁣

In the same Instagram post, Eugenie penned a note to the little girl, whose name has yet to be publicly disclosed.

"To my new niece," Princess Eugenie said. "I love you already and think you're just awesome from the photos.. we're going to have so much fun ⁣together. Love your Auntie Euge."

She added a series of love emojis at the end, including double pink hearts and a kissing face emoji.

Princess Eugenie included an adorable photo of Princess Beatrice and Edoardo posing for the camera in coordinating black jackets in front of a spectacular waterfall.

No photos of the baby girl have been publicly shared as of this writing.

It is a special time for the York sisters with Beatrice giving birth for the first time shortly after Eugenie welcomed her first child earlier this year. She and husband Jack Brooksbank welcomed son August Philip Hawke Brooksbank on Feb. 9, 2021. Bea and Edo's daughter makes Eugenie an aunt!



Sarah celebrated becoming a grandmother for the second time by sharing her joy with an exclusive statement to HELLO! UK. The Duchess of York said she was "over the moon" to welcome her new granddaughter.

The couple's daughter was born on Sept. 18 at London's Chelsea and Westminster Hospital. The little girl weighed 6lbs 2oz, and mother and child are doing well.