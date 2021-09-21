Duchess Kate has a fun day mountain biking and abseiling in northern England

<STRONG><a href=/tags/0/kate-middleton>Duchess Kate</a></strong> is fearless! The mom of three went abseiling and mountain biking on Sept. 21 as she visited the RAF Air Cadets' Windermere Adventure Training Centre in England's Lake District to help re-open it after it received a $3.5 million retrofit. <p>The Duchess of Cambridge, who is the Honorary Air Commandant of the Royal Air Force Cadets, met with young people and Air Cadets at the centre, where she got right into the outdoor activities. It was great to see, and even more important because Kate has passionately spoken about the importance of mental health and how nature can help us find some calm – which is very important as the world continues to open up after lockdowns during the <strong><a href=/tags/0/coronavirus>coronavirus</a></strong> pandemic and we all look to get outside and safely have some fun. <p>Following her visit to the Windermere centre, Kate met with two Holocaust survivors who arrived in England after 1945 and currently live in the Lake District. She had a great conversation with them on a boat. <p><strong>Scroll through the gallery – or click through, if you're on desktop – to see the best photos from Kate's day out in Cumbria!</strong> <p>Photos: &copy; Andy Stenning - WPA Pool/Getty Images and Chris Jackson/Getty Images
In her first stop of the day, Kate jumped on a mountain bike with the Air Cadets and got some good exercise! <p>Mountain biking is just one of many activities the RAF Air Cadets' Windermere Adventure Training Centre will offer cadets, woh will also be able to work on achieving Duke of Edinburgh Awards while there. <p>Photo: &copy; Andy Stenning - WPA Pool/Getty Images
The duchess also tried her hand at abseiling in Cathedral Quarry. <p>While there, Kate spoke to a teenager who was hesitant to try the activity, a bit (understandably!) nervous about the drop below the wire. <p>"She was about to abseil and I was next in line, so she asked me if I wanted to go before her," <strong>Itelouwa Odipe</strong>, 13, said, according to <I><strong>HELLO! UK</strong></I>. "I was a bit scared, so I said no. She said if I did, she would meet me down there." <p>While Itelouwa decided not to abseil, Kate still spoke to him after she had finished. <p>"I think she was very kind," the teenager said. "Even through she is a Royal Highness, she still does things normal humans do." <p>Photo: &copy; Andy Stenning - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Kate then spoke with all of the young people about their mental health, getting outside and how they've been doing during the pandemic. <p>Photo: &copy; Andy Stenning - WPA Pool/Getty Images
From there, it was off to another part of the Lake District, where Kate arrived all smiles. <p>Photo: &copy; Samir Hussein/WireImage
Kate had changed for her next engagement, and arrived wearing a checked blazer and beige sweater with jeans and her beloved combat boots. <p>Photo: &copy; Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Kate met with several of the "Windermere Children," a group of 300 Holocaust survivors who were children when they arrived in England's Lake District after World War II. Many of them spent their early years of life in Nazi concentration camps and ghettos throughout Europe. <p>Kate had personally asked to speak to the group because she had learned about them and wanted to hear about what they had experienced. <p>Photo: &copy; Scott Heppell - WPA Pool/Getty Images
While the topic of conversation was serious, they also managed to have some laughs together. <p>Photo: &copy; Chris Jackson/Getty Images
© 2001-2021, HELLO! - All rights reserved