Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan visit One World Trade Center in New York By Heather Cichowski, with files from Zach Harper

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan are in New York! The couple made their first in-person public appearance since welcoming baby Lilibet in June by stepping out to One World Observatory in New York City.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were joined by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and New York Governor Kathy Hochul at the landmark. It was a poignant visit because the One World Trade Center is built on the original site of the One and Two World Trade Center, the Twin Towers. The Sussexes' visit comes two weeks after the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks. Earlier this month, the couple took to their Archewell website to remember those who lost their lives in the attacks.

After visiting the observatory, Harry and Meghan toured the 9/11 Memorial Museum, which contains two pools that stand on the site of





Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry wore dark outfits when they visited the One World Observatory. The duke was clad in a sleek navy blue suit with matching tie and a white button-down. Meghan coordinated with Harry in an all-navy look. She selected a dark blue knee-length coat with matching turtleneck and slim trousers. Meghan topped her minimalist ensemble with pointed-toe heels and elegant jewelry.

Her dark hair was worn pulled back in an updo with a middle part. The classic hairstyle showcased her stud earrings. Duchess Meghan accessorized with her go-to gold bangles. The mom of two enhanced her eyes with softly smoked shadow and rounded out her beauty look with pink lipstick.

Harry and Meghan wore coordinating dark face masks.

It was revealed on Sept. 22 that the parents of two would be travelling to the Big Apple to participate in the Global Citizen Live event at Central Park's Great Lawn, happening on Sept. 25. They will join performers Jennifer Lopez, Lizzo and Coldplay at the star-studded event which encourages having COVID-19 vaccines available to everyone, regardless of their economic situation. It is anticipated that Harry and Meghan will deliver speeches.

Earlier in 2021, Meghan and Harry appeared during Global Citizen's VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World. The duke participated in person at the event and Meghan, who was pregnant with Lili at the time, appeared virtually.