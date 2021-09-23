Duchess Meghan wears Cartier diamond earrings from her wedding in NYC By Heather Cichowski

Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry made their first big public appearance in New York on Sept. 23 after welcoming daughter Lilibet! The Duchess of Sussex was ready for the new season in a crisp monochromatic outfit and elegant jewels.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped out to One World Observatory in New York City in coordinating dark outfits, which showed their respect for those who lost their lives in the September 11 attacks.

MORE: Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan visit One World Trade Centre in New York

The 40-year-old was chic in a classic coat paired with complementary turtleneck and trousers.

Meghan accented her outfit with gold and diamond jewelry, including some of her favourite pieces.

On her right hand, she appeared to have on her Lorraine Schwartz pinky ring. The Duchess of Sussex wore a stack of rings on her left ring finger, including her redesigned engagement ring and the Birks Iconic Stackable White Gold and Diamond Snowflake Ring ($5,900) by Birks, which she has worn previously.

Meghan sported the design during her and Prince Harry's first royal engagement as an engaged couple at Edinburgh Castle back in 2018!

The Duchess of Sussex has worn a number of Birks pieces over the years. She's been a fan of the Canadian brand since discovering it while living in Toronto.

The Birks Snowflake Snowstorm Diamond Earrings ($15,100) are another favourite of hers. The Duchess of Sussex sported the earrings at 2020 Commonwealth Day services.

Meghan's Cartier Tank watch was just seen under her coat sleeve.

The style icon's sleek updo ensured her Cartier Galanterie de Cartier Earrings were clearly seen.

The white gold and diamond style feature "harmonious, interlacing curves in a play of light and shadow."

The timeless earrings are one of the Duchess of Sussex's go-to styles for memorable moments. In fact, Meghan wore them on her wedding day!

She wore the diamond sparklers again for the Queen's pre-Christmas lunch in December 2018 and to Archie's christening, among other occasions.

While in New York, Meghan and Harry were joined by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and Governor of New York State Kathy Hochul at One World Observatory. They later made their way to the 9/11 Memorial Museum. They are in town to participate in the Global Citizen Live event on Sept. 25.

When Harry and Meghan were honoured with a magazine cover and their first official sit-down photoshoot in connection with making the 2021 TIME100 Most Influential People list, the duchess showcased new jewelry. She wore two of the Duet Pinky Ring ($525) by Shiffon on her pinky finger.

The special piece aims to "close the gender gap" to girls and women by having 50 per cent of its profits donated to related causes.