Pick up HELLO! Canada's new issue to see exclusive photos from James Middleton and Alizee Thevenet's wedding

Royals fans were thrilled when Duchess Kate's brother James Middleton married his sweetheart, Alizée Thevenet, earlier this month, and they'll likely be even happier to hear that they can see all of the newlyweds' gorgeous photos in HELLO! Canada.

We're thrilled our latest issue, which hits newsstands and AppleNews+ on Sept. 23, features official photographs taken during the couple's Sept. 11 nuptials in Bormes-les-Mimosas, France!

The images chronicle the lovebirds' ceremony at the town hall, their drive in a vintage 2CV to their beachside reception and that stylish fête at Café Leoube, known for its delicious Mediterranean cuisine.

James's dogs Ella and Mabel were said to have been given major roles in the ceremony, and you'll be able to see the very good job they did as flower girls, saying hi to everyone who attended.

Guests included Duchess Kate, Prince William and Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Pippa Middleton,her husband James Matthews and their children Arthur and Grace were also there, as were James's parents, Michael and Carole Middleton. It was a lovely reunion for everyone.

Congratulations again to the happy couple, and we know you'll be as ecstatic to see their lovely wedding album as we are to bring it to you!