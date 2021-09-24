Duchess Meghan is ready for fall in camel coat and shades for meeting in New York By Heather Cichowski

Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry are in New York for a whirlwind trip . They had a day of activities on Sept. 23 and Meghan switched up her ensemble for a meeting with the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations after stepping out in the morning.

The Duchess of Sussex showed off another elegant and timeless outfit that will make royals fans very excited for fall. Meghan looked sophisticated in a Max Mara camel coat, a dark roll neck teamed with matching skirt and pumps believed to be by Armani.

After the Duke and Duchess of Sussex left their meeting, Meghan was photographed without her camel coat, so one could appreciate the dark layers underneath.





The 40-year-old topped the refined navy and camel ensemble with Valentino cat eye sunglasses which feature the brand's signature rock studs.

The mom of two carried a matching face mask, which she put on before going inside, as well as a special monogrammed case that appeared to be from Smythson. The duchess also showcased a new handbag! She toted Valextra's Iside Mini Textured-Leather Tote in Camel (approximately $4,400).

The Milanese luxury label was established in 1937 and combines expert craftsmanship with modern touches for supremely elegant bags.

Duchess Meghan had on some of her beloved pieces of jewelry, including the Cartier Galanterie de Cartier Earrings she wore on her wedding day! The sparkles were on full display thanks to her sleek bun.

The former actress appeared to wear her Lorraine Schwartz pinky ring along with her redesigned engagement ring and the Birks Iconic Stackable White Gold and Diamond Snowflake Ring ($5,900) by Birks. Meghan's Cartier Tank watch was just seen on her wrist.

MORE: Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan visit One World Trade Center in New York

If you're ready to update your wardrobe for fall, there are numerous classic camel coats to echo Duchess Meghan's.

The Stedman Coat in Light Camel by Babaton ($348) is a mid-length tailored style that has all the sharp lines as Meghan's. It is crafted from Italian wool and features a vegan chamois lining for superior warmth.

Club Monaco's Slim Tailored Coat in Camel ($529) is another versatile coat that will see the wearer through autumn and winter. It features a similar notched collar and flattering knee length.

The Sloane Long-Length Faux Wool in Tan Mix from Noize ($290) is another fantastic option. Crafted from vegan wool, the topper is wind-resistant and has a double-breasted front that can accommodate a sleek roll neck or bulkier sweater.

Earlier that day, Harry and Meghan coordinated in sombre navy looks when they stepped out to One World Observatory in New York City. It marked their first in-person public appearance since welcoming baby Lilibet in June!

The Duchess of Sussex was dressed for autumn in a navy knee-length coat with matching turtleneck, trousers and pumps. She wore the same hairstyle and jewels as later in the day.

The couple are in New York for the Global Citizen Live event on Sept. 25 at Central Park's Great Lawn. Harry and Meghan will join performers Jennifer Lopez, Lizzo and Coldplay at the event which encourages making COVID-19 vaccines available to everyone, regardless of their economic situation.