Duchess Meghan reads her children's book during surprise visit to Harlem school with Prince Harry By Zach Harper, with files from Danielle Stacey

Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry made a surprise visit to a Harlem school on Sept. 24, and a classroom full of lucky students got to hear the Duchess of Sussex read her book!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped out to P.S. 123 Mahalia Jackson to promote literacy with the Schools Chancellor, Meisha Porter. Meghan read her book to a group of children outside to keep things safe during the coronavirus pandemic, and also wore a mask. During the outing, they also saw a mural painting by fourth and fifth grade students.

Harry and Meghan believe in giving back, which they've been doing through their Archewell Foundation. The Sussexes donated two garden boxes with vegetables and herbs to the school to help the community access nutritious food and ensure kids don't go hungry to school. They also gave families health and hygiene products and even donated a washer and dryer to the school to make it easier to clean students' uniforms on site.

In addition, Meghan is providing reading nooks to Graham Windham locations in the city. For those who don't know it from its mention in hit musical Hamilton, the non-profit provides services to kids and families throughout the Big Apple, and says it helps 4,500 children every year.

This was Meghan and Harry's third trip out in New York since they arrived. On Sept. 23, the couple travelled to One World Trade Center to visit its Observatory with New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and Governor Kathy Hochul. They also stopped in to the 9/11 Museum and Memorial to pay their respects to those who lost their lives at the site of the former World Trade Center Twin Towers during the September 11 attacks.

For that initial engagement, Meghan and Harry chose dark outfits, seeing as the visit was a bit of a sombre one. The 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks fell just about two weeks ago.

Following that engagement, they headed uptown to host a roundtable event on vaccine equity with global leaders at the United Nations. That was held through the World Health Organization (WHO).

Meghan changed her outfit for that outing, wearing a Max Mara camel coat, a dark roll neck teamed with a matching skirt and pumps believed to be by Armani.

"Building on ongoing conversations we've had with global leaders over the past 18 month, today further reinforced our commitment to vaccine equity," the couple said in a statement after the meeting. "We're so encouraged by the spirit of collaboration we heard throughout our conversation and are eager to do our part."

Harry and Meghan are in New York to take part in the Global Citizen Live concert on Sept. 25, which is being held at Central Park's Great Lawn. They're expected to make speeches during the event, in which they'll call for world leaders to continue to do more to help make COVID-19 vaccines available to anyone in the world, regardless of their economic situation. Elton John, Ed Sheeran, Coldplay, Jennifer Lopez and many more stars are set to perform during the show, which will be broadcast throughout several cities worldwide all day long.

This isn't the first time they've advocated for vaccine equity this year. In May, Harry and Meghan took part in VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World, which was also held through Global Citizen. It raised funds for COVAX, the global vaccine-sharing initiative run through the WHO and other organizations.