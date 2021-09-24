The best photos from Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry's trip to New York City

<strong>By Heather Cichowski</strong> <p><a href=/tags/0/prince-harry><strong>Prince Harry</strong></a> and <a href=/tags/0/meghan-markle><strong>Duchess Meghan</strong></a> jetted to New York to attend the Global Citizen Live concert on Sept. 25. <p>Ahead of the big event in Central Park, <a href="/tags/0/prince-harry-and-meghan"><strong>Duke and Duchess of Sussex</strong></a> made a few surprise appearances across the city, including visiting the 9/11 Museum and Memorial and reading to students at P.S. 123 Mahalia Jackson. <p>It was a milestone trip for the Sussexes after spending much of the <a href=/tags/0/coronavirus><strong>coronavirus</strong></a> pandemic at their home in Montecito, Calif. Additionally, these appearances were their first major in-person events since they became parents of two! <p><strong>Scroll through the gallery (or click through if you're on desktop) to see the best moments from Harry and Meghan's NYC tour!</strong> <p>Photos: &copy; Taylor Hill/WireImage and Gotham/GC Images
<h2>Day One</h2> <p>For the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's first appearance, they stepped out to One World Observatory in New York City on Sept. 23, 2021. <p>They were joined by New York City Mayor <strong>Bill de Blasio</strong> and New York Governor <strong>Kathy Hochul</strong>. <p>Photo: &copy; Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
The couple waved and smiled wide at their first in-person engagement since they welcomed daughter <a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/tags/0/lilibet-mountbatten-windsor"><strong>Lilibet</strong></a> in June 2021. <p>After her birth, they went on parental leave. <p>Photo: &copy; Taylor Hill/WireImage
Meghan looked radiant in a navy coat paired with matching turtleneck, trousers and heels. <p>She accessorized with the <a href=/tags/0/cartier><strong>Cartier</strong></a> Galanterie de Cartier Earrings – <a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/royalty/02021092361580/meghan-markle-wears-cartier-diamond-earrings-watch-birks-ring-new-york-photos"><strong>the style</strong></a> she wore on her wedding day! <p>Photo: &copy; Roy Rochlin/Getty Images
Later on, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex paid a visit to the 9/11 Memorial Museum. <p>They were photographed in front of the 9/11 Memorial twin pools. <p>Photo: &copy; Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
For Harry and Meghan's next stop, they went to a meeting with the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. <p>The duchess had an outfit change! The mom of two showcased another fall-ready look featuring a <a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/tags/0/max-mara"><strong>Max Mara</strong></a> camel coat, a dark roll neck and matching skirt, and <strong><a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/tags/0/valentino">Valentino</a></strong> cat eye sunglasses. <p>She rounded out the timeless ensemble with a new handbag: the <strong>Valextra</strong> Iside Mini Textured-Leather Tote in Camel. <p>Photo: &copy; Gotham/GC Images
After the meeting, Meghan removed her coat for a fresh twist on the outfit. <p>Photo: &copy; Gotham/GC Images
Keen-eyed fans were quick to notice that Prince Harry was toting a folio that was personalized with a monogram that read "Archie's Papa!" <p>Awwww! <p>Photo: &copy; Rosenfeld/GC Images
<h2>Day Two</h2> <p>On Sept. 24, Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry made another surprise visit. This time, they stepped out to P.S. 123 Mahalia Jackson in Harlem. <p>The mom of two wowed in a burgundy ensemble and gold jewelry. <p>Photo: &copy; Gotham/GC Images
The Sussexes got to interact with students outside. Here, the duchess shared a sweet moment with a young pupil. <p>Photo: &copy; Gotham/GC Images
Harry and Meghan's visit was focused on early literacy, and she took the opportunity to read her book, <em>The Bench</em> to students! <p>Photo: &copy; Gotham/GC Images
