Duchess Meghan stuns in white Valentino mini dress at Global Citizen Live event with Prince Harry By Heather Cichowski

Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry participated in the Global Citizen Live event on Sept. 25 at Central Park's Great Lawn. Meghan kept the summer spirit alive in a gorgeous embellished white mini dress!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex took to the stage in NYC for the event which encourages making COVID-19 vaccines available to all. Meghan looked ready for the beautiful sunny afternoon in New York with a white short-sleeved dress. The above-the-knee shift was decorated with floral beading details on the sleeves, neckline and hem. The style is Valentino's Embellished Shift Dress ($7,193), and it is still available to buy.

The mom of two grounded her look with black pumps.

She and Harry coordinated with their monochromatic looks! The couple have matched closely for much of their NYC tour thus far.

Meghan's hair was swept into an undone low ponytail with middle part. Tousled tendrils framed her face. Black eyeliner with a hint of golden green enhanced her brown eyes. Her beauty look was completed with soft pink lipstick.

The former actress accessorized with her go-to pieces of jewelry, including her redesigned engagement ring and the Birks Iconic Stackable White Gold and Diamond Snowflake Ring ($5,900) by Birks. On her wrist, she wore her cherished Cartier Tank watch and Cartier Love bracelet along with Jennifer Meyer's Mini Bezel Tennis Bracelet ($4,178). The mother of two was also wearing her Cartier Galanterie de Cartier Earrings, which she had on during her wedding day and at Archie's christening!

Meghan has worn the pieces of jewelry throughout her and Harry's New York tour.

MORE: Duchess Meghan is an autumnal dream in burgundy at Harlem school

Prior to taking the stage, the Duchess of Sussex was seen in a black coat and face mask. She looked ready for the fall with a patterned grey glen plaid scarf. Meghan carried a black bag by Dior.

Harry and Meghan were joined by performers Jennifer Lopez, Lizzo and Coldplay at the event, as well as many others from separate stages around the world.

On Sept. 24, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped out to P.S. 123 Mahalia Jackson to highlight the importance of early literacy. Meghan continued her stylish New York City run with a burgundy ensemble.

The mom of two was outfitted in a collarless jacket with matching trousers by Loro Piana and pointed-toe heels. She wore a coordinating top under the soft jacket and accessorized with the previously mentioned pieces of delicate gold jewelry.