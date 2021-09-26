'A fundamental human rights issue': Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry deliver passionate speech for vaccine equity at Global Citizen Live By Zach Harper and Heather Cichowski

Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry took to the stage at New York's portion of the Global Citizen Live concert to passionately argue for COVID-19 vaccine access to be viewed as a human rights issue.

After taking the stage holding hands, the couple urged better worldwide access to inoculations against the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spoke to an audience of 60,000 people in Central Park – with millions more watching around the world through a livestream. They shared what they had learned during meetings with independent health care experts this week and over the last few months about ending the pandemic for good and how those experts say it can be done.

"We know that it feels like this pandemic has been going on forever. We get it. It is a lot. And some people are just over it," Meghan said. "But if everyone's over it, it's never going to be over. There is so much that we can do today, now, that can get us closer to ending this pandemic, and that's why we're all here."

Referring to the lack of access to vaccinations in many parts of the world as a "human rights crisis," Harry went on to say we already have the tools in hand to end the pandemic, and said experts had told the couple there are clear ways to do it.

"Every single person on this planet has a fundamental right to get this vaccine. That's the point, but that's not happening," Meghan added.

"My wife and I believe that where you're born should not dictate your ability to survive," Harry said, after saying experts had also told the couple many countries have the ability to start producing their own vaccines now.

"Especially when the treatments exist to keep you safe," Meghan finished.

You can watch the Sussexes speech above by fast forwarding to around the six-hour mark.

Meghan looked gorgeous in a white Valentino mini-dress. Embellished with 3D floral beading details on its sleeves, neckline and hem, it's still available to buy.

This was the Sussexes' second outing of the day. Earlier on Sept. 25, they had attended a meeting with United Nations officials including Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed where they spoke about vaccine equity and other issues important to them all.

In conversation with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex — sharing how to engage on issues we care about deeply: climate action, women’s economic empowerment, mental well-being, youth engagement and vaccine equity. pic.twitter.com/CoTFoU5ZHJ — Amina J Mohammed (@AminaJMohammed) September 25, 2021

On Sept. 24, Harry and Meghan made a surprise visit to P.S. 123 Mahalia Jackson in Harlem. While there, Meghan read to a class from her bestselling children's book, The Bench. The two later stopped in to Melba's restaurant in the neighbourhood and made a donation of $25,000 to its COVID relief fund.

On Sept. 23, the Sussexes began their trip to New York by stepping out to One World Trade Center's Observatory and the 9/11 Memorial Museum before meeting with U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield.

Global Citizen Live is being held in cities worldwide including New York, London, Paris, Lagos, Nigeria and many other places, with a host of stars involved. Performers include Elton John, Metallica, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, BTS, Coldplay, Jennifer Lopez and many others.

Earlier this year, Harry and Meghan also appeared at VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World, at which they also argued for vaccine equity