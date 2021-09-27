Queen Rania celebrates daughters' birthdays with heartfelt family videos and photos By Heather Cichowski

Queen Rania and the rest of the Jordanian royals have double the joy this week because they are celebrating two birthdays!

Princess Salma turned 21 on Sept. 26, then Princess Iman celebrated her 25th birthday the next day. In honour of their trips around the Sun, Rania shared adorable throwback family videos of her girls.

"Happy birthday to my sweethearts Iman and Salma! God bless you #HappyBirthday #Love #daughter," the Jordanian queen wrote on Instagram.

The video footage started with the princesses as babies and highlighted important milestones in their lives from learning to walk, dressing up, learning to eat, getting their hair cut, stepping out on royal engagements and more. The short clips go up to present times with graduations and more recent royal duties.

Rania followed up the heartwarming video with a portrait of her and her two daughters. She hashtagged the Sept. 27 post with #HappyBirthday written in English and Arabic.

The beautiful portrait showed Iman, Salma and Rania coordinated in white ensembles. The birthday girls could pass for twins with their white T-shirts and blue jeans. The matriarch was outfitted in a white button-down with the sleeves rolled up and cream striped trousers. She was seated in the middle between her daughters.

The Royal Hashemite Court celebrated Salma and Iman's birthdays with each girl having a portrait with their father, King Abdullah II.

On Sept. 26, Princess Salma's 21st birthday was honoured.

"Wishing Her Royal Highness Princess Salma bint Abdullah II a very happy birthday," read the Instagram post.

The portrait captured Abdullah and his youngest daughter outdoors and smiling for the camera. The birthday girl wore a gradient chambray blouse while her father had on a black polo shirt.

On Sept. 27, the portrait of Iman and Abdullah was released with the message: "Best wishes to Her Royal Highness Princess Iman bint Abdullah II on her birthday."

The father and daughter were posed against a soft brown background in more formal black ensembles. Iman had on an embroidered tunic while King Abdullah wore a black suit with white button-down underneath.

MORE: Queen Rania celebrates her birthday with portraits and sweet messages from her family



Abdullah and Rania share four children. Besides Iman and Salma, they have two sons: Crown Princess Hussein, 26, and Prince Hashem, 16.

Hussein celebrated his sisters' birthdays on his personal Instagram with a portrait and sweet message.

"Wishing my dear younger sisters Salma and Iman a very happy birthday," the crown prince penned in English and Arabic. The accompanying photo showed him smiling with his arms around Salma and Iman. The trio looked at the camera.

The Jordanian royal family have had a few birthdays to celebrate lately. Queen Rania turned 51 on Aug. 31. For the occasion, two regal photos were released.

Crown Prince Hussein and King Abdullah II posted tributes on social media to Rania on her special day, too.