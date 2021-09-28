Watch the royals and stars arrive on the 'No Time to Die' red carpet By Zach Harper

The royals hit their first red carpet of 2021!

Duchess Kate, Prince William, Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla joined Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw and many other stars at the world premiere of No Time to Die, the latest film in the James Bond franchise!

The action started at 5:30 p.m. GMT – or around 12:30 p.m. EDT on our shores – and ran about an hour-and-a-half. The glamorous premiere took place at London's Royal Albert Hall, which is highly appropriate, since we've seen the royals mingle with plenty of other stars at similar events in the past – you might say the venue has a licence to thrill. (Sorry.)

It's Daniel's swan song in the iconic role, from which he'll step down after this. It's not known who will take over, but plenty of names have been suggested, from Idris Elba and Tom Hardy to Cate Blanchett and Lupita Nyong'o. Producers have said a search for a new Bond will begin next year.

The best bit? You can watch as your favourite stars and royals arrived, thanks to the film's official Facebook page! (We presume we have Q to thank for that.)