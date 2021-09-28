Loved Duchess Kate's earrings at the 'No Time to Die' London premiere? Here's how to get the look! By Heather Cichowski

Duchess Kate joined Prince William, Duchess Camilla and Prince Charles for the premiere of the 25th James Bond film, No Time to Die, at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Sept. 28. The Duchess of Cambridge proved she is very much the fashion icon in a dazzling gown by Jenny Packham and coordinating earrings.

Kate accessorized with the bespoke Onitaa earrings she previously wore during her and William's royal tour of Pakistan in 2019! The golden chandelier earrings feature a rounded drop design and are valued at approximately $500.

If you have been dreaming about the dazzling ear candy since Kate first stepped out in them, you will be delighted to hear that there are many fantastic dupes that cater to all budgets.

Take a cue from Duchess Kate and pair any of the earrings with a coordinating gown for a more formal event, glamorous party – or glitzy red carpet, like in her case.

Alternatively, the earrings can be worn to elevate more casual pieces. The high-low mix will result in a striking ensemble. Here are some of our favourite options:

The Gold 1" Crystal Pearl Circle Door Knocker Drop Earrings from Icing ($5) offer plenty of statement-making sparkle without a high price tag. The gold-tone style is decorated with faux pearls and faux crystals for even more shine.

These Garden Blooms Beaded Drop Earrings by Lonna & Lilly ($30) offer a hint of colour, but still work with a myriad of outfits. The drop is approximately 1.5 inches.

Finally, the Filigree Dangle Double Circle Earrings from IDB Products ($12.99) have a gold-tone finish and surprisingly lightweight design. They are also available in a silver finish.