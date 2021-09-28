Look back at the royals with James Bond stars through the years

It was a treat to see <strong><a href=/tags/0/kate-middleton>Duchess Kate</a></strong>, <strong><a href=/tags/0/prince-william>Prince William</a></strong>, <strong><a href=/tags/0/prince-charles>Prince Charles</a></strong> and <strong><a href=/tags/0/camilla-parker-bowles>Duchess Camilla</a></strong> step out to the <a href=https://ca.hellomagazine.com/royalty/02021092861624/kate-middleton-prince-william-camilla-parker-bowles-prince-charles-joint-engagement-james-bond-no-time-to-die-london-premiere><strong>glamorous premiere</a></strong> of the new James Bond movie, <I>No Time to Die</I>. <p>The royals joined stars such as <strong><a href=/tags/0/daniel-craig>Daniel Craig</a></strong>, <strong><a href=/tags/0/rami-malek>Rami Malek</strong></a>, <strong><a href=/tags/0/lea-seydoux>Léa Seydoux</a></strong> and <strong>Lashana Lynch</strong> at Royal Albert Hall in London for the premiere. <p>It's not the first time the royals have mingled with the stars of the film franchise – ever since the first film was made, they've been spotted with its stars. And that makes sense, since so many of them have received knighthoods! <p><strong>Scroll through the gallery – or click through, if you're on desktop – to see royals from <a href=/tags/0/queen-elizabeth-ii>the Queen</a> to Kate with James Bond stars through the years!</strong> <p>Photos: &copy; Getty Images
LOL! What did Kate say? The Duchess of Cambridge was pictured making Daniel Craig burst into laughter at the <i>No Time to Die</i> premiere on Sept. 28. <p>Photo: &copy; Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images
The last time Kate and Daniel met up at a premiere, he made her laugh! Here she is, having a great time at the <I>Spectre</I> premiere in 2015. <p>Photo: &copy; ALAN DAVIDSON/AFP via Getty Images
Charles was pictured having what looked like a serious conversation with Daniel at the <i>No Time to Die</i> premiere. <p>Photo: &copy; Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images
<strong><a href=/tags/0/prince-philip>Prince Philip</a></strong> had a lovely laugh with Dame <strong><a href=/tags/0/judi-dench>Judi Dench</a></strong> at a gala marking the 60th anniversary of The Duke of Edinburgh Awards in Buckinghamshire in 2016. <P>Photo: &copy; John Stillwell - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Philip and the late Sir <strong>Roger Moore</strong> had a good chuckle at the same event. <p>Photo: &copy; John Stillwell - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Roger and his wife <strong>Luisa</strong> met Diana at what was then the latest James Bond film premiere in London in 1983. <p>Photo: &copy; Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Roger, Sir <strong>Michael Caine</strong> and Sir <strong>Richard Attenborough</strong> were among the guests at the <strong><a href=/tags/0/queen-mother>Queen Mother</a></strong>'s birthday gala in 1990. <p>Photo: &copy; Martin Keene/PA Images via Getty Images
<strong><a href=/tags/0/princess-anne>Princess Anne</a></strong> presented the legend who was Sir <strong><a href=/tags/0/sean-connery>Sean Connery</a></strong> with a Tribute Award at the 1990 BAFTAs. <p>Photo: &copy; PA Images via Getty Images
Diana positively shimmered at the <I>A View to a Kill</I> premiere in 1985. <p>Photo: &copy; PA Images via Getty Images
It wasn't a Bond film premiere, but Diana shook hands with Sean at the premiere of <i>The Hunt for Red October</i> in 1990, and he seemed as taken with her as every single other person who ever met the late "People's Princess." <p>Photo: &copy; PA Images via Getty Images
Charles and Diana loved the franchise so much that they even dropped in to see the stars on set! Here they are visiting <Strong>Timothy Dalton</strong> at work on making <I>The Living Daylights</I> in 1989. <p>Photo: &copy; Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images
Charles got to meet <Strong><a href=/tags/0/pierce-brosnan>Pierce Brosnan</a></strong>'s son <strong>Sean</strong> at the <I>Goldeneye</I> premiere in 1995. <p>Photo: &copy; Pool Photograph/Corbis via Getty Images
<strong><a href=/tags/0/queen-elizabeth-ii>The Queen</a></strong> was very pleased to meet Sean and his then wife <strong>Diane Cilento</strong> at the premiere of <I>You Only Live Twice</I> in 1967. <p>Photo: &copy; Keystone/Getty Images
Years later, the Queen met another Bond – Pierce – and seemed very taken with <Strong><a href=/tags/0/halle-berry>Halle Berry</a></strong> at the <I>Die Another Day</I> premiere in 2002. <p>Photo: &copy; Anwar Hussein/WireImage
The Queen very much enjoyed talking with Daniel at the <I>Casino Royale</I> premiere in 2006. <strong>Mads Mikkelsen</strong> is directly to their left. <p>Just a few years later, Her Majesty and Daniel would collaborate on that infamous London Olympics parachuting video! <p>Photo: &copy; Pool Photograph/Corbis via Getty Images
<strong><a href=/tags/0/prince-harry>Prince Harry</a></strong> and Daniel got on very well at the <I>Spectre</I> premiere in 2015. Photo: &copy; Alan Davidson/WPA Pool/Getty Images
