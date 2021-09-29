Duchess Kate is pretty in purple pantsuit at Ulster University's Magee Campus in Northern Ireland By Heather Cichowski

Duchess Kate and Prince William made a surprise visit to Northern Ireland on Sept. 29 after a glitzy evening in London at the James Bond premiere. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge stepped out to Ulster University Magee Campus, where Kate provided more fresh fall fashion inspiration with her elegant purple pantsuit.

The suit was from Emilia Wickstead, one of Kate's favourite designers. The sleek coordinates were from the British brand's Fall 2021 collection. The set featured slim trousers with a front crease and a tailored jacket with welt pockets and covered buttons.

Kate wore the blazer open to reveal a dark roll neck and belt. She grounded the co-ords with her navy pumps from Emmy London. The mother of three also carried Jaeger's Kate Bag in Navy Quilted Leather! The style was naturally a perfect choice for her and also suited the dark tones in her outfit.

The royal style icon wore her brunette hair fastened into a bouncy ponytail. The updo showcased her Bobble Hoop Earrings by Liv Thurlwell. Duchess Kate previously sported the delicate gold earrings while out in Cumbria earlier this month.

When the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were inside, they put on face masks. Kate turned to her go-to Amaia reusable face mask in a ditsy blue flower print.

If the Duchess of Cambridge's pantsuit has inspired you to add a rich purple jewel tone into your wardrobe, there are a few great jackets to try.

Zara has a gorgeous royal purple blazer with its Satin Effect Tied Blazer ($119). The style has the same rich finish and tailoring, but with a fun silky finish that works day-to-night. Additionally, Duchess Kate is a fan of the highstreet brand's jackets.

Secondly, there is River Island's Double Breasted Oversized Blazer in Purple ($145). The blazer has matching trousers ($80), and even shorts ($96), for those who want a full matching set, just like the duchess.

Kate's regal purple pantsuit brings to mind the purple skirt suit she donned to open a children's hospice in November 2019.

For that occasion, the mom of three selected a magenta purple Oscar de la Renta coat dress paired with black Giuseppe Zanotti heels and an Aspinal of London clutch. The coat dress was recycled from her closet.

Kate's pretty purple outfit comes just after she was dressed to the nines for the star-studded No Time to Die premiere at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Sept. 28. For the premiere of the 25th James Bond film, the duchess dazzled in a cape-effect sequinned gown by Jenny Packham paired with bespoke Onitaa earrings.

She and William were joined by Duchess Camilla and Prince Charles for the rare engagement. The foursome mingled with many of the stars from the film on the red carpet, including Daniel Craig, Rami Malek and Léa Seydoux!