Duchess Kate and Prince William visit students in Northern Ireland

It's been a very busy week for <Strong><a href=/tags/0/kate-middleton>Duchess Kate</a></strong> and <strong><a href=/tags/0/prince-william>Prince William</a></strong> so far! <p>After stepping out with <Strong><a href=/tags/0/prince-charles>Prince Charles</a></strong> and <Strong><a href=/tags/0/camilla-parker-bowles>Duchess Camilla</a></strong> to the <I>No Time to Die</I> premiere on Sept. 28, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge jetted across the Irish Sea to visit Londonderry in Northern Ireland! <p>It was their first time visiting the city, and the couple spent it by travelling to Ulster University's Magee Campus to meet with students. While there, they heard not only about the innovations of the post-secondary institution's medical school, but also met a tarantula named Charlotte, an adorable duckling and a snake! <p><strong>Scroll through the gallery – or click through, if you're on desktop – to see the best photos from their day in Northern Ireland!</strong> <p>Photos: &copy; Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Kate looked absolutely perfect in purple as she and William arrived at Magee Campus. The style icon had chosen a vibrant suit by <strong><a href=/tags/0/emilia-wickstead>Emilia Wickstead</strong></a>'s AW21 collection for her day, which she paired with a navy turtleneck. She was carrying a quilted shoulder bag from <Strong>Jaeger</strong>. <p>Photo: &copy; Chris Jackson/Getty Images
The couple had spoken with students at the Ulster University's Magee Campus while the United Kingdom was still under lockdown during the <strong><a href=/tags/0/coronavirus>coronavirus</a></strong> pandemic, and while there they got to see some of the school's facilities. <p>They heard about a simulated ambulance on campus that is helping first-year students in the Bachelor of Science Honours Paramedic Science program. It's also new to the school. <p>Photo: &copy; Chris Jackson/Getty Images
The couple also spoke with medical students about their experiences during the pandemic. The School of Medicine at Ulster University is brand new, and was established just this past year due to a shortage of frontline and medical workers. <p>Photo: &copy; Chris Jackson/Getty Images
The couple also got to spend time with some animals at the school's petting zoo. Kate let this tarantula named <strong>Charlotte</strong> crawl all over her hand! <p>It's possible the arachnid may be named after <Strong><a href=/tags/0/princess-charlotte>Princess Charlotte</a></strong>, since the Cambridges' daughter had previously told Sir <strong><a href=/tags/0/david-attenborough>David Attenborough</a></strong> she loved spiders when she and <strong><a href=/tags/0/prince-george>Prince George</a></strong> and <strong><a href=/tags/0/prince-louis>Prince Louis</a></strong> asked him some questions about the environment and climate change back in October 2020. <p>Photo: &copy; Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Kate also loved this sweet little duckling! <p>Photo: &copy; Chris Jackson/Getty Images
While William didn't touch the tarantula, he was brave enough to hold this snake! <p>Photo: &copy; Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Keen to get to know some more students, the couple then stepped in to the campus restaurant for the student union's "Culture Shock" event. They heard about how students have adapted to the new normal of <strong><a href=/tags/0/covid-19>COVID-19</a></strong> and how extracurricular activities have been helping them cope. <p>Photo: &copy; Chris Jackson/Getty Images
<p>They also enjoyed what looked like a hearty lunch... <p>Photo: &copy; Chris Jackson/Getty Images
... and some brews! <p>Photo: &copy; Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Their day wasn't done after that! The Cambridges then travelled to Derry Rugby Club. Kate had changed into something much more casual for the event. <p>Photo: &copy; Chris Jackson/Getty Images
The sporty duchess, who went mountain biking and abseiling in England's Lake District earlier this month on another engagement, got right into it, trying out a punt. <p>Photo: &copy; Samir Hussein/WireImage
William also showed off his rugby skills! <p>Photo: &copy; Tim Rooke - Pool /Getty Images
And they both got an opportunity to kick a soccer ball around, too! <p>Photo: &copy; Tim Rooke - Pool /Getty Images
