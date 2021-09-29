Sporty Duchess Kate changes into sneakers and Lululemon outfit for rugby game in Northern Ireland By Heather Cichowski

Duchess Kate and Prince William had a full day of fun in Northern Ireland on Sept. 29. After the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge stepped out to Ulster University's Magee Campus with the duchess in a purple pantsuit, the couple switched into casual clothes for a tour – and game – at City of Derry Rugby!

Sporty Kate was ready for rugby in a black zipped top and coordinating trousers. She wore Canadian label Lululemon's Define Jacket in Black ($128). It's a soft, hip-length jacket crafted out of Luon fabric that's made to move in, making it perfect for Kate to try her hand at rugby!

PHOTOS: Duchess Kate and Prince William visit students in Northern Ireland



The duchess's sporty ensemble was completed by a pair of black New Balance sneakers with contrasting pink and white logo.



She had her hair in a bouncy ponytail, which highlighted her Bobble Hoop Earrings by Liv Thurlwell.

Earlier in the day, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge made their first appearance at Ulster University's Magee Campus. Kate was dressed for the autumn season in a rich purple pantsuit by Emilia Wickstead, one her favourite designers.

The style icon accessorized with the same Liv Thurlwell earrings, Emmy London navy pumps and the Jaeger Kate Bag in Navy Quilted Leather.

It was an incredible, jewel-toned look and continued the mom of three's fashionable run following the James Bond premiere.