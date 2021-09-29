Sporty Duchess Kate changes into sneakers and Lululemon outfit for rugby game in Northern Ireland

By Heather Cichowski

Duchess Kate and Prince William had a full day of fun in Northern Ireland on Sept. 29. After the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge stepped out to Ulster University's Magee Campus with the duchess in a purple pantsuit, the couple switched into casual clothes for a tour – and game – at City of Derry Rugby!

Kate and William both changed for their tour of the City of Derry Rugby Club. Photo: © Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Sporty Kate was ready for rugby in a black zipped top and coordinating trousers. She wore Canadian label Lululemon's Define Jacket in Black ($128). It's a soft, hip-length jacket crafted out of Luon fabric that's made to move in, making it perfect for Kate to try her hand at rugby!

PHOTOS: Duchess Kate and Prince William visit students in Northern Ireland

The duchess's sporty ensemble was completed by a pair of black New Balance sneakers with contrasting pink and white logo.

Kate moved like a natural! Photo: © Samir Hussein/WireImage

Get Duchess Kate's athletic look! Photo: © Lululemon

She had her hair in a bouncy ponytail, which highlighted her Bobble Hoop Earrings by Liv Thurlwell.

The duchess wore her Liv Thurlwell earrings throughout the day. Photo: © Liv Thurlwell

Earlier in the day, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge made their first appearance at Ulster University's Magee Campus. Kate was dressed for the autumn season in a rich purple pantsuit by Emilia Wickstead, one her favourite designers.

For their first appearance in Northern Ireland, the Cambridges coordinated in sharp suits. Photo: © Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The style icon accessorized with the same Liv Thurlwell earrings, Emmy London navy pumps and the Jaeger Kate Bag in Navy Quilted Leather.

It was an incredible, jewel-toned look and continued the mom of three's fashionable run following the James Bond premiere.

Don't miss a beat with HELLO! Canada's Daily Hits newsletter, your daily dose of royal and celebrity news, fashion, weddings and more. CLICK HERE to sign up for free!

More on:

Related news