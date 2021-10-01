Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi reveal their daughter's sweet name – and a photo of her footprints! By Zach Harper and Heather Cichowski

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have shared the sentimental name they have chosen for their daughter: Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi!

The couple, who welcomed their little girl on Sept. 18, took to social media on Oct. 1 to share the latest news.

"We are delighted to share that we have named our daughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi," Beatrice tweeted. "We are all doing well and Wolfie is the best brother to Sienna."

Beatrice, 33, and Edoardo, 38, also shared a sweet photo of the little girl's footprints, which you can see below:

 We are delighted to share that we have named our daughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi.



"Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi. Our life together has just begun, and I can't wait to see all the amazing things that await us," Edoardo wrote on Instagram as he shared the footprint photo. "Feeling so much love and gratitude to my amazing wife, baby Sienna and Wolfie. These are the days I never want to forget.

"This week, a friend said to me the sweetest saying... that with every child you grow a whole new heart. A massive thank you to the Midwife and the amazing team at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital."

Of course, with her middle name, Sienna has much in common with other royals – including her great-grandmother, the Queen! She shares that name with her mother, too, whose full name is Beatrice Elizabeth Mary. Other royals with a middle name in Her Majesty's honour include Princess Anne, Zara Tindall and her daughter Lena, Princess Charlotte and Lady Louise Windsor.

In an earlier HELLO! Canada reader poll, the top girl baby name pick was Alice! It earned under 25 per cent of votes The meaningful name had long been in bookies' predictions for royal babies' names, but it has never been chosen in recent times.

Victoria came second with 17 per cent of all votes. It is a traditional name and has obvious royal thanks to Queen Victoria. Furthermore, many royals fans have commented on how Beatrice resembles the long-reigning queen.

Alexandra came in a narrow third with 15 per cent of votes followed by Elizabeth with 13.7 of votes cast.