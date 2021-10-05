Duchess Kate backs an important early childhood study during surprise outing

<p><strong><a href=/tags/0/kate-middleton>Duchess Kate</a></strong> made a surprise visit to University College London on Oct. 5, where she threw her support behind a study that will examine how children's experiences in early childhood affect their lives. <p>The Children of the 2020s study will follow kids born in 2021 for the next five years, looking at how their community, home environment, services they receive and socio-economic background affect their outcomes later in life. <p>"Our early childhoods shape our adult lives and knowing more about what impacts this critical time is fundamental to understanding what we as a society can do to improve our future health and happiness," Kate said in a statement ahead of her visit. <p>"The landmark 'Children of the 2020s' study will illustrate the importance of the first five years and provide insights into the most critical aspects of early childhood, as well as the factors which support or hinder positive lifelong outcomes. <p>"I am committed to supporting greater in-depth research in this vital area and I'm delighted to be meeting all those behind the study at this early stage." <p>Kate has supported research on early years throughout her time as a royal. In early 2020, her '5 big questions on the under fives' survey examined how parents approach the first five years of their children's lives, along with how the <strong><a href=/tags/0/covid-19>COVID-19</a></strong> pandemic had been affecting their parenting. <p><strong>Scroll through the gallery – or click through, if you're on desktop – to see the best photos from Kate's day and learn more about the research!</strong> <p>Photo: &copy; Justin Tallis - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Kate looked lovely as she arrived at the post-secondary institution, wearing a checked <strong><a href=/tags/0/zara>Zara</a></strong> dress with a pussy bow collar. She paired it with <strong><A href=/tags/0/hugo-boss>Hugo Boss</a></strong> heels and was wearing her <strong>Mappin & Webb</strong> Empress earrings. <p>Photo: &copy; Justin Tallis - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Kate met with Dr. <strong>Michael Spence</strong>, Professor <strong>Li Wei</strong>, the Director and Dean of the University College London Institute of Education and Professor <strong>Alan Thompson</strong>, the Dean of the Faculty of Brain Science during her visit before heading into the Institute of Education library with Professor <strong>Pasco Fearon</strong>, the Chair in Developmental Psychopathology and Principal Investigator in the study. <p>Photo: &copy; Justin Tallis - WPA Pool/Getty Images
<strong>Alissa Goodman</strong>, Professor of Economics and Director of the University College London Centre for Longitudinal Studies, told the duchess that parents and children from similar studies that took place in the 1940s, '50s, '70s and 2000 continued to work with researchers throughout their entire lives. <p>Kate was shown previous work from studies which examined things like smoking during pregnancy and how that affected children's weight. That information was then used to create a national campaign to stop smoking that urged pregnant women to quit. <p>Photo: &copy; Justin Tallis - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Can you imagine just sitting in your university's common area and suddenly a royal walks by?! <p>Photo: &copy; JUSTIN TALLIS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
The mom of three then headed into a roundtable discussion with <strong>Tanya McCormack</strong>, the head of early years, schools and Send analysis and research at the Department of Education and <strong>Simon Bailey</strong>, senior research officer at the Department of Education. <p>Kate was presented with graphs looking at the brain development of children throughout their lives, which showed those raised in families with higher socio-economic status had more gray matter in their brains. <p>Researchers told the duchess the Children of the 2020s study would also examine the mental health of kids' parents, trauma they may experience in early life and other stresses. Kate asked about similar studies and what other countries have done in light of results, and the researchers told her they want to move from an intervention-based response to one of prevention. That's something Kate has advocated for years in her own work. <p>"There have been quite a lot of studies around trauma, but it's hard to measure the positive influences on early childhood," Kate said. "I suppose that's what this study is going to start to do." <p>Photo: &copy; Justin Tallis - WPA Pool/Getty Images
The researchers were all very impressed with Kate, saying she asked questions that showed how well she understood the material and how important it was to her. <p>"It's just a pleasure to talk about [this research] because we're talking the same language and we're on the same mission," Pasco said. <p>"She really understands the importance of good evidence and that it can be a bit scant for the earliest years and it makes it much more difficult to make the case for better support for families with young children and babies. <p>"She asks the most pertinent questions. She knows the area really, really well, which was really impressive, actually, given all the things she has to do. <p>"It really shows that she is really interested in the subject because she is extremely knowledgeable. It's like speaking to a colleague, really." <p>Photo: &copy; Justin Tallis - WPA Pool/Getty Images
© 2001-2021, HELLO! - All rights reserved