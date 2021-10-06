The Queen returns to work at Windsor Castle with a very Canadian engagement By Zach Harper

The Queen is back at Windsor Castle after having returned from her annual summer break at Balmoral, and she had some very special Canadian visitors on Oct. 6!

Her Majesty welcomed the Royal Regiment of the Canadian Artillery because the day marked the 150th anniversary of the A and B Batteries being created. They're the first elements of the Canadian military that were created after Confederation in 1867.

The Queen looked lovely as she stepped out to meet the soldiers, who were from the 1st Regiment of the Royal Canadian Horse Artillery, which was created in 1883 as the Regiment of Canadian Artillery.

While she was undertaking the engagement in her official role as Captain General of the Royal Regiment of Canadian Artillery, she was dressed in a way that showed she was ready for fall, sporting a blue coat and a simple blouse and skirt. But she also brought some sparkle to her appearance with the jewelry she chose.

The Queen was wearing the Canadian diamond maple leaf brooch, which she reserves for special occasions involving our country. She's also worn it on tour here and even loaned it to Duchess Kate for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's trips to Canada.

The Asprey-made brooch was originally owned by the Queen Mother, who received it when she and King George VI visited Canada in 1939. The Queen inherited it when the Queen Mother passed away in 2002.

The 1st Regiment of the Royal Canadian Horse Artillery is currently holding the honour guard position at Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle, along with the Royal Canadian Artillery Band. It's the first time it's ever done so, which is a real honour for the Regiment!

During her outing at Windsor on Oct. 6, Her Majesty gave the Captain General's Sword to the Regiment's representatives as she visited them in the Parade Ground. She was positively beaming as she spoke to all the members of the Regiment and looked truly happy to be back at work. The sword is new, and will be used every year to acknowledge an officer from the Regular and Reserve Force groups of the Royal Regiment of Canadian Artillery who has displayed "Exemplary Leadership in the Rank of Captain."

The Queen has a busy week ahead of her, and will return to Buckingham Palace on Oct. 7 to launch the Queen's Baton Relay for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. She'll be joined by Prince Charles at that event.

Over the weekend, Her Majesty was joined by the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall as she opened the Scottish Parliament.

We'll also see her on Oct. 12 when she and Princess Anne step out to a Service of Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey in London as part of the Royal British Legion's centenary. Her Majesty will also host a reception at Windsor Castle for the Global Investment Summit on Oct. 19.