Princess Charlene undergoes 'final operation' in South Africa before Monaco return By Zach Harper

It sounds like Princess Charlene will be reunited with Prince Albert and their twins, Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques, very soon.

The 43-year-old, who has been in South Africa since May after she came down with an ear, nose and throat infection, is having one more operation before hopefully returning to Monaco, her foundation says.

"Her Serene Highness Princess Charlene of Monaco will be placed under general anaesthetics for her final procedure taking place today," the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation said in a statement on Oct. 8. "The Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation wishes her the best with this final operation and her recovery process."

In September, Charlene was sent to hospital after fainting due to complications from the ear, nose and throat infection. She was discharged a day later and a statement from the Palais Princier said her medical team had been monitoring her condition, which "was not worrying."

On Oct. 2, the mom of two was pictured for the first time since that emergency as she took to Instagram to share a simple photo of herself smiling at a table in front of a book.

"God bless," she wrote in the caption, adding a heart emoji.

Albert and the twins visited her in South Africa in August, following a four-hour operation the princess went through that month. Taking to Instagram, she shared a photo showing her cuddling Jacques and Gabriella with Albert standing behind them.

"I am so thrilled to have my family back with me (Gabriella decided to give herself a haircut!!!) Sorry my Bella I tried my best to fix it," she wrote.

Albert recently said his wife would likely return home in October, but that time frame depended on how she was doing.

We're wishing Charlene our best in her continued recovery and hope she's able to reunite with Albert and the twins very soon!