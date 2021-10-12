The Queen receives an incredible honour in recognition of her contributions to horse racing By Zach Harper

The Queen is often seen with a huge smile on her face, and she absolutely lights up at the race track. Her Majesty has been a rider from an early age, and she also has an impeccable record nurturing and breeding successful racehorses.

The Queen has recorded more than 1,800 wins since 1949, according to Sir Francis Brooke, her representative at Ascot Racecourse, and this past season was her most successful since 1957.

And now the Queen is being honoured for her incredible contribution to racing through the years by being inducted into the QIPCO British Champions Hall of Fame for her contributions to British flat racing. She's the first inductee under the Special Contributor category.

"Her Majesty will be thrilled to be inducted into the Hall of Fame," Sir Michael Stoute, her racing advisor, according to reports. "She richly deserves it because her contribution has been enormous. She loves it so much.

"I've found that training for the Queen comes with no pressure because of her understanding, her deep knowledge and her thirst for more."

To honour Her Majesty, Ascot Racecourse shared a special video listing all of her huge wins. You can watch it below to learn about her seriously impressive racing record.

"Well, I think this is her passion in life and she loves it, and you can tell how much she loves it," Duchess Camilla says in the clip, citing her mother-in-law's encyclopedic knowledge. "She could tell you every horse she's bred and owned."

The Queen's love of horses started early. She was given a Shetland pony named Peggy when she was four years old, and was riding the horse by the time she was six. She still gets in the saddle, and was seen last year doing so at age 94.

Upon the death of her father, King George VI, Her Majesty inherited his breeding and racing horses. One of those horses, Aureole, placed second in the Epsom Derby in 1953. Her Majesty went on to win every British Classic except the Derby, and reportedly includes the publication Racing Post among her daily news consumption. She's said to read it over her breakfast.

She has passed that love for racing on to her children and grandchildren, who attend Royal Ascot with her every year, and also step out to other classics such as the Cheltenham Festival. Her Majesty also hosts the annual Royal Windsor Horse Show in the Windsor Great Park – to which she often drives herself.

And of course, Her Majesty has several races named after her, including the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes, which takes place every October. We'll likely see her there again this year, since it's scheduled for Oct. 16.

Back in 1974, the Queen opened up about what she looks for when breeding racehorses – and her trademark wit was well on display with what she said.

"My philosophy about racing is simple," Her Majesty opined in a BBC documentary back then. "I enjoy breeding a horse that is faster than other people's. And to me, that is a gamble from a long way back."

Congratulations to the Queen on this incredible honour and achievement!

This special recognition comes just ahead of Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in 2022, in which she will mark 70 years on the throne.